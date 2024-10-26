More than 100 aircraft took part in the attack on Iran on Saturday, including advanced F-35 fighter jets.

The IDF clarified that their operation was aimed only at military targets. They avoided attacking nuclear or oil facilities to reduce the risk of escalating the conflict further.

Israel’s initial attack focused on radar sites in Syria to weaken Iran’s surveillance abilities. This soon escalated into a broader offensive, targeting both Tehran, the capital of Iran, and Karaj, another important location.

The IDF stated that the operation targeted only military sites, avoiding nuclear and oil facilities to prevent the conflict from spreading. Israel remains on high alert, expecting possible retaliation, not just from Iran.

The large-scale attack used more than 100 aircraft, including F-35 "Adir" stealth fighters, flying a distance of around 2,000 kilometers.

Foreign reports indicate that the strikes targeted Tehran and Karaj. The IDF explained that each wave of attacks was directed only at military sites to reduce the chances of the conflict escalating further.



The operation likely started with early attacks on radar and air defense systems to open the way for later strikes on military bases.

Earlier, Israel launched a coordinated attack in Syria to eliminate key threats, such as radar and defense systems, that could have alerted Iran. This move prevented Iran from gaining insight into Israel’s plans ahead of time. By disrupting their ability to gather information, Israel ensured their military actions remained secret, reducing the chances of an effective response from Iran.

Long-range attacks like these, which use powerful weapons, need substantial refueling support to keep the aircraft operational. Additionally, the 669 Rescue Unit stays on high alert during such missions to respond to any emergencies.

The IDF is now keeping a close watch on possible reactions from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon. They are getting ready for different types of retaliation that could come from these countries.

Spearheading the Operation

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi are stationed at the Kirya base in Tel Aviv. A senior Israeli official shared that the Security Cabinet approved the strike during a phone meeting last night.



IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that the military is ready for both attack and defense, keeping a close watch on Iran and its allied groups. He also confirmed that, for now, there are no updates to the Home Front Command's guidelines.

We advise everyone to stay alert and follow the instructions from the Home Front Command. Any updates or changes will be shared right away.

The White House supported Israel's actions, saying that Israel’s targeted strikes on Iranian military sites were a justified act of self-defense in response to Iran’s missile attack on October 1. U.S. officials confirmed that Israel informed them about the operation a few hours before it began.

A senior U.S. official said that President Biden was informed about Israel’s strike in Iran and is keeping a close watch on the situation as it unfolds.

