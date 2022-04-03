From sugar to rice, check skyrocketing food prices in Sri Lanka amid economic crisis

The people of Sri Lanka have been witnessing an economic crisis like never before. From weakening currency to rising inflation, the residents are trying to survive through all. Like it wasn’t enough to stand in long queues to buy fuel, people of the island nation have to now bear the brunt of escalating prices of many essential commodities.

Cost of food items in Sri Lanka’s supermarket’s has skyrocketed in the recent weeks. Staple foods like rice and wheat are now being sold at about Rs 220 per kg and Rs 190 per kg respectively.

An average middle class person can’t even afford to buy sugar as the prices now stand at Rs 240 per kg in a supermarket in Colombo. Another essential – coconut oil is now priced at about Rs 850 per litre.

The commoners are likely to witness a burning hole in their pocket as just 1 kg of milk powder is now selling for Rs 1900.

The island nation is currently witnessing shortages of essential goods too. There are long power outages, unprecedented weekend lockdown and soaring inflation, which has already touched 17.5 per cent in the month of February.

Protestors have taken to the streets to blame President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the current situation. Even as many people continue to raise their voice against the government, others are barely surviving amidst widespread unrest.