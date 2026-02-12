FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Rs 996 crore demand to Rs 262 crore payout: What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop

Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt and depression, how did he come out of crisis?

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to contribute Rs 2940 crore under Metro Phase V, project to be completed in 2028

Trust the communication essential: Predictability + integrity + care

Ghooskhor Pandat title 'immoral': SC asks Neeraj Pandey to rename or face no release

An Architectural Marvel: How SUYUG Infra powers ‘Best Homes in the Galaxy’

'Appan gawan ge hi ni': Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas stops Delhi concert mid-way, calls out men harassing women - Watch

Who is Baba Kamruddin, Tantrik held in Delhi triple murder? How did he lure victims with poison 'laddu'?

After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives threat email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Google's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Anthropic CEO coming to India, know in details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt and depression, how did he come out of crisis?

Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt, depression

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to contribute Rs 2940 crore under Metro Phase V, project to be completed in 2028

Delhi government to contribute Rs 2940 crore under Metro Phase V

Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: When will Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law tie knot? Check date, venue, guest list here

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding date, venue, guest list

Rajpal Yadav: From Bollywood's iconic comedy king to Tihar Jail, What went wrong with 'Ata Pata Lapata' producer?

From Bollywood's comedy king to Tihar Jail: What went wrong for Rajpal Yadav?

HomeWorld

WORLD

From Rs 996 crore demand to Rs 262 crore payout: What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop

The city of Seattle, Washington, has agreed to a USD 29 million settlement (around Rs 262 crore) with the family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian student who was tragically killed by a speeding police officer in 2023.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 02:44 PM IST

From Rs 996 crore demand to Rs 262 crore payout: What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The city of Seattle, Washington, has agreed to a USD 29 million settlement (around Rs 262 crore) with the family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian student who was tragically killed by a speeding police officer in 2023. This financial settlement aims to provide some closure to the grieving Kandula family, though the incident has sparked widespread outrage and raised serious concerns about law enforcement accountability

The Incident That Shocked a Nation

Jaahnavi Kandula, originally from Andhra Pradesh, was studying for her master's degree at Northeastern University’s South Lake Union campus in Seattle. She had arrived in the United States in 2021 under a student exchange program and was expected to graduate in December 2023. Tragically, her life was cut short when she was struck by Officer Kevin Dave, who was speeding at 119 km/h (74 mph) in a zone where the speed limit was 40 km/h (25 mph). The officer was responding to a drug overdose call at the time.

Kandula was crossing a street when the fatal collision occurred, leading to her untimely death. The incident drew immediate outrage, with protests erupting throughout the city. The anger intensified when body camera footage from another officer surfaced, revealing disturbing comments made by Officer Daniel Auderer. In the footage, Auderer said that Kandula’s life had 'limited value' and suggested the city simply 'write a check' for her death.

Public Outrage and Official Repercussions

The comments made by Officer Auderer sparked widespread condemnation. Indian diplomats and the public demanded a full investigation, which led to an official inquiry. The city’s civilian oversight body condemned Auderer's remarks, claiming they had damaged the reputation of the police department and eroded public trust. Auderer was dismissed from his position and filed a lawsuit for wrongful termination.

The officer responsible for the crash, Kevin Dave, was cited for negligent driving and fined USD 5,000. However, King County prosecutors chose not to press felony charges, stating that there was insufficient evidence to prove he had acted with willful disregard for safety.

Details of the Settlement

The city of Seattle has reached a settlement of USD 29 million to resolve a USD 110 million (around Rs 996 crore) lawsuit filed against the city and former Seattle police officer Kevin Dave, who was dismissed last year. It is anticipated that approximately USD 20 million of the settlement will be covered by the city’s insurance. City attorney Erika Evans expressed her condolences to the Kandula family, describing Jaahnavi’s death as 'heartbreaking' and stating that the settlement aims to provide a sense of closure.

Jaahnavi Kandula’s tragic death has underscored the need for greater accountability in law enforcement, particularly when it comes to the use of force and negligence. While the settlement may offer some financial restitution, the emotional scars of this incident will last long for the Kandula family and the larger community.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Rs 996 crore demand to Rs 262 crore payout: What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop
What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt and depression, how did he come out of crisis?
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt, depression
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to contribute Rs 2940 crore under Metro Phase V, project to be completed in 2028
Delhi government to contribute Rs 2940 crore under Metro Phase V
Trust the communication essential: Predictability + integrity + care
Trust the communication essential: Predictability + integrity + care
Ghooskhor Pandat title 'immoral': SC asks Neeraj Pandey to rename or face no release
Ghooskhor Pandat title 'immoral': SC asks Neeraj Pandey to rename or no release
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: When will Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law tie knot? Check date, venue, guest list here
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding date, venue, guest list
Rajpal Yadav: From Bollywood's iconic comedy king to Tihar Jail, What went wrong with 'Ata Pata Lapata' producer?
From Bollywood's comedy king to Tihar Jail: What went wrong for Rajpal Yadav?
Epstein Files: UK King Charles assures cooperation in probe against former Prince Andrew
Epstein Files: King Charles assures cooperation in former Prince Andrew probe
From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore debt case
From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement