From Rs 996 crore demand to Rs 262 crore payout: What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop

The city of Seattle, Washington, has agreed to a USD 29 million settlement (around Rs 262 crore) with the family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian student who was tragically killed by a speeding police officer in 2023. This financial settlement aims to provide some closure to the grieving Kandula family, though the incident has sparked widespread outrage and raised serious concerns about law enforcement accountability

The Incident That Shocked a Nation

Jaahnavi Kandula, originally from Andhra Pradesh, was studying for her master's degree at Northeastern University’s South Lake Union campus in Seattle. She had arrived in the United States in 2021 under a student exchange program and was expected to graduate in December 2023. Tragically, her life was cut short when she was struck by Officer Kevin Dave, who was speeding at 119 km/h (74 mph) in a zone where the speed limit was 40 km/h (25 mph). The officer was responding to a drug overdose call at the time.

Kandula was crossing a street when the fatal collision occurred, leading to her untimely death. The incident drew immediate outrage, with protests erupting throughout the city. The anger intensified when body camera footage from another officer surfaced, revealing disturbing comments made by Officer Daniel Auderer. In the footage, Auderer said that Kandula’s life had 'limited value' and suggested the city simply 'write a check' for her death.

Public Outrage and Official Repercussions

The comments made by Officer Auderer sparked widespread condemnation. Indian diplomats and the public demanded a full investigation, which led to an official inquiry. The city’s civilian oversight body condemned Auderer's remarks, claiming they had damaged the reputation of the police department and eroded public trust. Auderer was dismissed from his position and filed a lawsuit for wrongful termination.

The officer responsible for the crash, Kevin Dave, was cited for negligent driving and fined USD 5,000. However, King County prosecutors chose not to press felony charges, stating that there was insufficient evidence to prove he had acted with willful disregard for safety.

Details of the Settlement

The city of Seattle has reached a settlement of USD 29 million to resolve a USD 110 million (around Rs 996 crore) lawsuit filed against the city and former Seattle police officer Kevin Dave, who was dismissed last year. It is anticipated that approximately USD 20 million of the settlement will be covered by the city’s insurance. City attorney Erika Evans expressed her condolences to the Kandula family, describing Jaahnavi’s death as 'heartbreaking' and stating that the settlement aims to provide a sense of closure.

Jaahnavi Kandula’s tragic death has underscored the need for greater accountability in law enforcement, particularly when it comes to the use of force and negligence. While the settlement may offer some financial restitution, the emotional scars of this incident will last long for the Kandula family and the larger community.