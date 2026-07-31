FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
China detention campaign left 143,000+ Uyghur children without parents: Report

China detention campaign left 143,000+ Uyghur children without parents

BJP News: Shehzad Poonawalla Quits BJP, Updates X Bio; Cites Reasons For Quitting | BJP News

BJP News: Shehzad Poonawalla Quits BJP, Updates X Bio; Cites Reasons For Quitting | BJP News

Surprise World Cup call-up? R Ashwin wants veteran pacer back in India’s ODI setup after 4-year absence

Surprise World Cup call-up? R Ashwin wants veteran pacer back in India’s ODI

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism

Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

From 'reel' to 'real' life Dhurandhar shootout in Lyari: Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch's brother Zubair Baloch shot in Karachi

Zubair Baloch, brother of jailed gangster Uzair Baloch, was critically injured in a shooting outside his Lyari, Karachi home on Thursday. Motorcycle gunmen also injured 2 bystanders. Police are probing gang rivalry and personal enmity.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

From 'reel' to 'real' life Dhurandhar shootout in Lyari: Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch's brother Zubair Baloch shot in Karachi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Zubair Baloch, the brother of jailed gangster and former People's Amn Committee chief Uzair Baloch, was critically injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him outside his residence in Karachi's Lyari area on Thursday evening, according to Pakistan's Dawn.

Police said motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire on the 40-year-old before fleeing the scene. The shooting also injured two bystanders, who were caught in the attack. All three victims were taken to Civil Hospital Karachi. Dawn reported that Zubair underwent surgery after sustaining multiple bullet wounds to his chest and abdomen, while one of the injured bystanders remains in serious condition.

Police probe multiple angles

South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that Zubair had been arrested in seven criminal cases in 2012 and was released from prison in January 2025. Police said investigators are examining multiple possible motives, including gang rivalry and personal enmity, adding that no angle has been ruled out.

Fears of gang violence resurface

A social activist from Lyari, speaking to Dawn on condition of anonymity, claimed that Zubair had recently joined a political party and had put up its flags across the neighbourhood a few months ago.

The activist also said residents have been discussing reports that several gangsters who had fled to Dubai and Iran during Karachi's security operation have returned following the US-Iran war, raising concerns about a possible resurgence of the gang violence that once gripped Lyari.

Who is Uzair Baloch?

Uzair Baloch was once regarded as one of Karachi's most powerful gang leaders and continues to remain in prison.  In March this year, an anti-terrorism court rejected his bail applications in seven cases involving murder, an armed encounter with police and possession of explosives.

According to Dawn, he and several co-accused allegedly attacked law enforcement personnel with firearms and explosives in 2012 within the jurisdiction of Karachi's Kalakot police station. In April 2020, a military court convicted Uzair Baloch of espionage and sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
China detention campaign left 143,000+ Uyghur children without parents: Report
China detention campaign left 143,000+ Uyghur children without parents
Surprise World Cup call-up? R Ashwin wants veteran pacer back in India’s ODI setup after 4-year absence
Surprise World Cup call-up? R Ashwin wants veteran pacer back in India’s ODI
Securing your golden years: A guide to retirement health insurance planning
Securing your golden years: A guide to retirement health insurance planning
From 'reel' to 'real' life Dhurandhar shootout in Lyari: Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch's brother Zubair Baloch shot in Karachi
Lyari Shooting: Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch's brother Zubair shot in Karachi
Will 850-member Lok Sabha weaken Indian democracy? How BJP's Delimitation Bill could change Parliament forever
Will 850-member Lok Sabha weaken democracy?How Delimitation Bill could change it
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement