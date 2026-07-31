From 'reel' to 'real' life Dhurandhar shootout in Lyari: Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch's brother Zubair Baloch shot in Karachi

Zubair Baloch, brother of jailed gangster Uzair Baloch, was critically injured in a shooting outside his Lyari, Karachi home on Thursday. Motorcycle gunmen also injured 2 bystanders. Police are probing gang rivalry and personal enmity.

Zubair Baloch, the brother of jailed gangster and former People's Amn Committee chief Uzair Baloch, was critically injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him outside his residence in Karachi's Lyari area on Thursday evening, according to Pakistan's Dawn.

Police said motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire on the 40-year-old before fleeing the scene. The shooting also injured two bystanders, who were caught in the attack. All three victims were taken to Civil Hospital Karachi. Dawn reported that Zubair underwent surgery after sustaining multiple bullet wounds to his chest and abdomen, while one of the injured bystanders remains in serious condition.

Police probe multiple angles

South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that Zubair had been arrested in seven criminal cases in 2012 and was released from prison in January 2025. Police said investigators are examining multiple possible motives, including gang rivalry and personal enmity, adding that no angle has been ruled out.

Fears of gang violence resurface

A social activist from Lyari, speaking to Dawn on condition of anonymity, claimed that Zubair had recently joined a political party and had put up its flags across the neighbourhood a few months ago.

The activist also said residents have been discussing reports that several gangsters who had fled to Dubai and Iran during Karachi's security operation have returned following the US-Iran war, raising concerns about a possible resurgence of the gang violence that once gripped Lyari.

Who is Uzair Baloch?

Uzair Baloch was once regarded as one of Karachi's most powerful gang leaders and continues to remain in prison. In March this year, an anti-terrorism court rejected his bail applications in seven cases involving murder, an armed encounter with police and possession of explosives.

According to Dawn, he and several co-accused allegedly attacked law enforcement personnel with firearms and explosives in 2012 within the jurisdiction of Karachi's Kalakot police station. In April 2020, a military court convicted Uzair Baloch of espionage and sentenced him to 12 years in prison.