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From President to house arrest: How bank collapse triggered Santiago Pena's dramatic downfall

In a major political development, Paraguay President Santiago Pena has been impeached and placed under house arrest following a bank collapse scandal. Here's what happened.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 07, 2026, 08:38 PM IST

From President to house arrest: How bank collapse triggered Santiago Pena's dramatic downfall
Paraguay President Santiago Pena faces house arrest following a bank collapse scandal. (AI-Generated)
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Paraguay is witnessing major political turmoil after President Santiago Pena was impeached and placed under house arrest following the collapse of Ueno Bank. Due to this crisis, several million of the bank's customers are unable to access their money, which has triggered public outrage.

Paraguay's Senate voted to impeach President Pena, with 44 of the 45 members backing his removal from office over his alleged links to the collapse of the bank. According to a report by CNN, Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in as the country's new President shortly after the vote.

Pena, who announced his resignation on November 5, has been placed under house arrest pending a judge's decision on his custody arrangements during the proceedings, prosecutor Christian Benitoz told CNN.

The report further states that Paraguay's Attorney General has opened three criminal investigations involving Pena and other former officials over the Ueno bank crisis.

How bank collapse triggered Santiago Pena's downfall

This all started after Paraguay's central bank intervened in Ueno Bank, following the identification of financial problems in it. Ueno had expanded quickly to become one of the country's major financial institutions with nearly 3 million customers, representing a substantial part of Paraguay's population.

However, the sudden disruption has affected households, businesses, and people who depend on the bank for daily transactions.

Why was Paraguay President Santiago Pena impeached?

In this crisis, the President of Paraguay faced allegations that he used his political influence to benefit the bank. One of the major allegations against Pena came over his earlier investment in Ueno Holding. He reportedly sold his stake in April last year which raised further questions over his possible conflict of interest in the company.

Santiago Pena placed under house arrest after impeachment

On Friday, Senate voted to remove Pena from office with all 44 senators present supporting the impeachment motion. This made Pena the second Paraguayan President to be removed through impeachment since 1989. After his removal, Pena has been placed under house arrest, who will remain at his residence in the capital, Asuncion.

(With inputs from ANI)

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