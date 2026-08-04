From PoJK to Ganga Treaty: MEA delivers a strong diplomatic message to Pakistan and Bangladesh

During its weekly media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday addressed several key regional issues, including the 'so-called elections in PoJK', Sheikh Hasina's planned address, and discussions on the Ganga Water Treaty. Know in detail below.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday made a series of significant statements on regional issues, including criticising the 'so-called elections' in PoJK, concerns over human rights violations in PoJK, and possible discussion on the Ganga Water Treaty with Bangladesh, among others. Let us understand them all one-by-one.

' So-called elections in PoJK are a complete farce': MEA

Addressing a biweekly press briefing in New Delhi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said, ''This so-called local election in PoJK is a complete farce. The real happening is that of public protests and wanton killings by Pakistani forces. Such hollow exercises cannot hide reality.''

He also highlighted that since June, at least 90 civilians have lost their lives due to the atrocities by the Pakistani establishment, urging the international community to hold Pakistan accountable, which 'hypocritically' lectures on human rights.

Bi-Weekly Media Briefing by the Official Spokesperson (August 04, 2026)

https://t.co/GkIjbwlyaQ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 4, 2026

India has no role in Sheikh Hasina's planned address

Speaking on Bangladesh's concerns over former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's scheduled virtual address from New Delhi, MEA clarified that the Indian government has no role whatsoever in the event.

''The interaction you refer to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum,'' Jaiswal said.

Ganga Water Treaty discussions only through bilateral mechanism

MEA also responded to questions related to the Ganga Water Treaty with Bangladesh, and said, ''There are 54 rivers that are shared between India and Bangladesh, and there is a Joint Rivers Commission, which is a bilateral mechanism, and there are several technical-level structures as well which support discussion between the two sides on water issues, and any discussion on Ganga Water Treaty also will be held as part of the bilateral mechanism that we have in place.''