FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Poise like MS Dhoni': USA cricketer hails India captain Suryakumar Yadav after T20 World Cup heroics

T20 World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Nepal as England escape with narrow 4-run win in last-over thriller

'Is snatching away your child's phone a sin?': Father of three sisters who died by alleged suicide in Ghaziabad

Big boost for India as Washington Sundar set to rejoin T20 World Cup squad ahead of Namibia clash

Tamannaah Bhatia talks about importance of box office numbers, says they are not different from arts: 'Aaj Ki Raat got a billion likes'

Who is Russian teen linked with Neo-Nazi group behind attack on 4 Indians?

2 people injured after private training plane crashes in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur to tie the knot in 2026? Both actors are reportedly fixing their schedules for March wedding

Jeffrey Epstein files: New picture show sex offender dining with Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg

After Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi's personality rights get protected

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Poise like MS Dhoni': USA cricketer hails India captain Suryakumar Yadav after T20 World Cup heroics

'Poise like MS Dhoni': USA cricketer hails India captain Suryakumar Yadav after

T20 World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Nepal as England escape with narrow 4-run win in last-over thriller

T20 World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Nepal as England escape with narrow 4-run win

Big boost for India as Washington Sundar set to rejoin T20 World Cup squad ahead of Namibia clash

Big boost for India as Washington Sundar set to rejoin T20 World Cup squad ahead

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Russian teen linked with Neo-Nazi group behind attack on 4 Indians?

A Russian teen who attacked around six people, including four Indians, in Russia is linked with a banned neo-Nazi group. The 15-year-old boy injured six people including two cops inside a dormitory of a medical university on Saturday, February 7.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 08, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Who is Russian teen linked with Neo-Nazi group behind attack on 4 Indians?
A Neo-Nazi march in Russia
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A Russian teen who attacked around six people, including four Indians, in Russia is linked with a banned neo-Nazi group. The 15-year-old boy injured six people including two cops inside a dormitory of a medical university on Saturday, February 7. The authorities have launched a high-level investigation into the incident. 

The Indian Embassy in Russia has been alert and has informed that officials from consulate in Kazan have been sent to Ufa to provide aid to the injured students. “An unfortunate incident of an attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons, including four Indian students, have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities, and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students,” the embassy posted on X. 

A Russian teen who attacked around six people, including four Indians, in Russia is linked with a banned neo-Nazi group. The 15-year-old boy injured six people including two cops inside a dormitory of a medical university on Saturday, February 7. The authorities have launched a high-level investigation into the incident. 

The Indian Embassy in Russia has been alert and has informed that officials from consulate in Kazan have been sent to Ufa to provide aid to the injured students. “An unfortunate incident of an attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons, including four Indian students, have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities, and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students,” the embassy posted on X. 

Who is the Russian teen? 

A Baza Telegram channel report says that the teenager is associated with the violent neo-Nazi group 'National Socialism / White Power (NS/WP) Crew', also known as 'Sparrows Crew'. In 2021, Russia's Supreme Court designated the outfit a terrorist group banning it effectively. The group is said to be responsible for high-profile attacks on journalists, including Anna Politkovskaya. 

The attacker’s photo or any official identity has not yet been released. According to report, the attacker is admitted to a children’s hospital in serious condition while the Interior Ministry spokesperson Major General Irina Volk said that he resisted arrest and stabbed two police officers during this time and inflicted injuries on himself. 

The Russian Federal Health Ministry said one of the injured is in serious condition, while three others are in moderate condition. 

How did the attack take place? 

The Russian teen carried out a knife attack stabbing students inside a dormitory of the State Medical University in Bashkortostan Republic. While carrying out the attack, the teen shouted nationalist slogans related to the Holocaust slogans during the frenzy of the attack, the Baza Telegram channel report says.  

Reportedly, the channel showed visuals of a Swastika drawn on a dormitory wall with blood of one of the victims. Some eyewitnesses described the incident saying “blood all around” inside the building to Ren TV. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Poise like MS Dhoni': USA cricketer hails India captain Suryakumar Yadav after T20 World Cup heroics
'Poise like MS Dhoni': USA cricketer hails India captain Suryakumar Yadav after
T20 World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Nepal as England escape with narrow 4-run win in last-over thriller
T20 World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Nepal as England escape with narrow 4-run win
'Is snatching away your child's phone a sin?': Father of three sisters who died by alleged suicide in Ghaziabad
'Is snatching your child's phone a sin?': Father of Ghaziabad sisters
Big boost for India as Washington Sundar set to rejoin T20 World Cup squad ahead of Namibia clash
Big boost for India as Washington Sundar set to rejoin T20 World Cup squad ahead
Tamannaah Bhatia talks about importance of box office numbers, says they are not different from arts: 'Aaj Ki Raat got a billion likes'
Tamannaah Bhatia talks about importance of box office numbers
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement