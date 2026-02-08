Who is Russian teen linked with Neo-Nazi group behind attack on 4 Indians?

A Russian teen who attacked around six people, including four Indians, in Russia is linked with a banned neo-Nazi group. The 15-year-old boy injured six people including two cops inside a dormitory of a medical university on Saturday, February 7.

A Russian teen who attacked around six people, including four Indians, in Russia is linked with a banned neo-Nazi group. The 15-year-old boy injured six people including two cops inside a dormitory of a medical university on Saturday, February 7. The authorities have launched a high-level investigation into the incident.

The Indian Embassy in Russia has been alert and has informed that officials from consulate in Kazan have been sent to Ufa to provide aid to the injured students. “An unfortunate incident of an attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons, including four Indian students, have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities, and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students,” the embassy posted on X.

Who is the Russian teen?

A Baza Telegram channel report says that the teenager is associated with the violent neo-Nazi group 'National Socialism / White Power (NS/WP) Crew', also known as 'Sparrows Crew'. In 2021, Russia's Supreme Court designated the outfit a terrorist group banning it effectively. The group is said to be responsible for high-profile attacks on journalists, including Anna Politkovskaya.

The attacker’s photo or any official identity has not yet been released. According to report, the attacker is admitted to a children’s hospital in serious condition while the Interior Ministry spokesperson Major General Irina Volk said that he resisted arrest and stabbed two police officers during this time and inflicted injuries on himself.

The Russian Federal Health Ministry said one of the injured is in serious condition, while three others are in moderate condition.

How did the attack take place?

The Russian teen carried out a knife attack stabbing students inside a dormitory of the State Medical University in Bashkortostan Republic. While carrying out the attack, the teen shouted nationalist slogans related to the Holocaust slogans during the frenzy of the attack, the Baza Telegram channel report says.

Reportedly, the channel showed visuals of a Swastika drawn on a dormitory wall with blood of one of the victims. Some eyewitnesses described the incident saying “blood all around” inside the building to Ren TV.