From Meloni to Macron: Several European leaders to join Zelenskyy for his meeting with Trump at White House

WORLD
Several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, will join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his meeting at the White House with US President Donald Trump.
Several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, will join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his meeting at the White House with US President Donald Trump on Monday, as reported by the CNN. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also confirmed that, on Zelenskyy's request, she will join the meeting with Trump and other European leaders.
In a social media post on X, the European Commission President wrote, "This afternoon, I will welcome @ZelenskyyUa in Brussels. Together, we will participate in the Coalition of Willing VTC. At the request of President Zelenskyy, I will join the meeting with President Trump and other European leaders in the White House tomorrow."
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also confirmed his visit in a post on X, stating that the leaders will exchange views on the status of peace efforts, security guarantees, territorial issues, and further support for Ukraine. "Tomorrow I will travel with President @ZelenskyyUa and other European heads of state and government to Washington. We will exchange views with US President Trump on the status of peace efforts, security guarantees, territorial issues, and further support for Ukraine," Friedrich Merz posted on X.
Finland President Alexander Stubb will also participate in a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart.In a social media post on X, the office of the Finland President wrote, "President of the Republic of Finland @AlexStubb will participate in a meeting on peace in Ukraine on Monday 18 August 2025 in Washington D.C., United States." This comes after the "historic" bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska on Friday.
The US and Russia, during the much-anticipated truce talks, discussed ending the conflict in Ukraine.Russia's top economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, said the US received Russia "very well" in Alaska and that the two countries would continue building relations despite "resistance". Earlier on Saturday, European leaders expressed support for US President Donald Trump's proposal for a "trilateral summit" involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine as a next step in ongoing efforts to halt the conflict in Europe that is currently in its fourth year.
In a joint statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and European Council President Antonio Costa in an effort for lasting peace, backed Trump's initiative following his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
