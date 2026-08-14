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From Meloni jibe to Indus Waters row: MEA responds to Congress, Pakistan and Russia

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday addressed questions related to India’s ties with Italy, its Indus Waters Treaty stance, and ongoing discussions with Russia on the Northern Sea Route.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 10:49 PM IST

From Meloni jibe to Indus Waters row: MEA responds to Congress, Pakistan and Russia
MEA on Friday addressed key questions on Italy, Pakistan, and Russia. (Screengrab from PTI video)
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In a press conference on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to several questions, such as India's ties with Italy, the Indus Water Treaty, and cooperation with Russia on the Northern Sea Route. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that India and Russia are holding discussions on connectivity through the Arctic maritime route. He also highlighted India's relationship with Italy, saying that it had expanded and strengthened in recent years.

 

India-Russia talks on Northern Sea Route

 

On Friday, the MEA confirmed that India and Russia are engaged in active deliberations to deepen bilateral cooperation along the Northern Sea Route, which is a vital maritime corridor that Moscow is looking to develop into a major trade link between Europe and Asia.

 

''With Russia, we have a multi-faceted cooperation, of which connectivity is an important part. We have discussions with them on this particular issue as well. So this is something that is ongoing. Although Russia has consistently voiced, and continues to reaffirm, its readiness to cooperate and leverage the advantages of the Northern Sea Route, strictly within the bounds of existing international maritime law,'' Jaiswal said.

 

India reiterates stand on Indus Water Treaty

Earlier, Pakistan PM Sharif had said, ''There is no change in the way we think. The Prime Minister said that India had proven itself an enemy of peace by unilaterally and illegally suspending the Indus Water Treaty. He announced that every drop of Pakistan's water is our red line. There will be no compromise on the water issue. If India does not come to the right path, we will give it a direct response.''

 

Reiterating India's stance on the Indus Water Treaty, MEA said there had been no change in India's position, giving a stern response to aggressive threats issued by the Pakistan PM.

 

MEA on Congress remarks involving Meloni

 

The MEA's response on this issue came after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit referred to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy.

 

''We have strong ties with Italy. Our ties with Italy in recent years have expanded and strengthened in every way. And it's important that, as part of diplomatic practice, we strengthen our ties, keeping in mind and being respectful to each other, and there's mutual understanding between the two sides,'' Jaiswal said in the weekly press briefing.

 

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