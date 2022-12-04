From Mars landing to economic catastrophe, French astrologer Nostradamus' SCARY predictions for 2023

Michel de Nostradame

The future of 2023 is gloomy, according to a French astrologer whose prophecies from over 500 years ago have proven disturbingly accurate. Michel de Nostradame, better known by his pen name Nostradamus, published his now-famous book Les Prophéties in 1555. The book contains 942 prophecies that seem to anticipate some horrifying occurrences.

The assertions of the 16th century physician are justifiably viewed with scepticism by some, yet there have been times when his forecasts came disturbingly near to reality, with striking parallels to events like the Great Fire of London, Hitler's reign of terror, and September 11. It is widely believed that Nostradamus foretold both the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the French Revolution.

However, the Mirror says that there are some of Nostradamus's prophecies that might come true in 2023. Nostradamus predicts that 2022 will be a miserable year due to the impending cost-of-living problem and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, but 2023 will be no better.

Great war

In 2023, "a major conflict" is one of the most prominent forecasts. The present crisis between Ukraine and Russia, which might grow to World War III next year, may be the inspiration for this prophecy. At first glance, a seven-month timescale for the war could sound like good news, but considering the frightening nuclear arsenals of nations like the United States and Russia, it's probably better to take the prognosis with a grain of salt. The prophecy also states that the French city of Rouen will be secure in the case of WW3, implying that Paris might be in danger.

Fire from heavens

The astrologer Nostradamus predicts a "Celestial fire on the Royal building" in another of his writings. This prediction, however, is even more ominous than the burning of the royal palace. Doomsday, sometimes known as the "end of times," is consistently associated with a conflagration in the Bible. The new global order that rises from the ruins of the old is said to spell the end of history as we know it.

Landing on Mars

Nostradamus made cryptic allusions to the "light on mars descending" in his book of prophecies. In this case, the planet's apparent backward motion in the sky may be attributed to its entering retrograde motion. As an alternative, it might be a metaphor for humankind's attempts to colonise the Earth. Elon Musk, creator of SpaceX and just acquired Twitter, has long predicted that humanity would set foot on Mars by 2029. One of the world's wealthiest men has spoken publicly about his desire to settle Mars before the decade's end.

Economic crisis

Worldwide economic turmoil has ensued in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Predictions of desperation and unrest as a result of rising prices for necessities are implied by this analysis of past crises. Nostradamus predicts that by the year 2023, British consumers would be hit by a cost of living crisis brought on by rising energy costs, inflation, and food prices.

Climate change

Global warming is not a new issue, but Nostradamus predicts that temperatures will continue to rise and sea levels will rise in 2023. Is 2023 the year when the world's temperatures finally hit a critical level, as shown by rising sea levels and the emergence of food chain complications.

Civil unrest

Civil unrest is likely to increase in 2023 as a result of the rising cost of living and global warming. In response to the deteriorating economy, this forecast indicates that the populace may rise up in rebellion against the affluent. A second quatrain suggests that the rich may have to brace themselves for acts of violence and strife.