From London Eye to Palazzo Marino in Milan; iconic buildings light up in support of Ukraine

On February 26, 1,00,000 Ukrainians crossed the Poland border safely while Russian troops took over the city of Melitopol.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 26, 2022, 11:45 PM IST

Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, many countries across the world have shown their solidarity with the latter including the United Kingdom. The country illuminated two of its iconic landmarks - The London Eye and Nelson’s Column with the colours of the Ukrainian flag. 

On February 25, the London Eye was lit blue and yellow as an indication of solidarity towards Ukraine. Nelson's Column too was lit up with the same colours. 

The US stood in solidarity with Ukraine by illuminating New York City's Empire State Building. Other iconic structures that were lit in Ukrainian colours were the Eiffel Tower, Rome's Colosseum, the famous Fisherman's Bastion in Budapest, Ludwigsburg Palace in Germany and also palace Palazzo Marino in Milan, Italy. 

The Russian military launch on Ukraine took place on February 24 early morning. As of now, many citizens have fled cities and are seeking shelters in villages, underground metro stations, etc. 

On February 26, 1,00,000 Ukrainians crossed the Poland border safely while Russian troops took over the city of Melitopol'. On the other hand, Kyiv the capital of Ukraine is still fighting Russian troops. 

