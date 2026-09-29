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From Israel-Palestine, Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks to 4,500 Indian seafarers: MEA addresses key concerns

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday shared updates on several key international developments, including India’s position on Palestine, Erdogan's UNGA statement on Kashmir and the safety of Indian seafarers in the Gulf.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 10:38 PM IST

From Israel-Palestine, Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks to 4,500 Indian seafarers: MEA addresses key concerns
MEA shares updates on key international developments. (Screengrab)
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday, in its latest weekly briefing, addressed India’s position on the Israel-Palestine conflict, responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks on Kashmir at UNGA, and provided an update on over 4,500 Indian seafarers currently operating on commercial vessels across the Persian Gulf.

 

India reiterates position on Israel-Palestine

 

The MEA reiterated India's stance on its support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to a question on whether New Delhi had communicated its concerns on Palestine to Israel in the context of a joint statement issued by India, Brazil and South Africa following their meeting on the sidelines of the 81st UNGA.

 

''We had a meeting at the level of foreign ministers of the three countries, India, Brazil and South Africa, on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York. After the meeting, the three countries have come out with a statement. It's a joint statement wherein the collective view of the three countries has been put together. There are several economic issues, development issues, and certain political issues that have been affected. As far as India's own point of view on Palestine is concerned, we stand for a two-nation solution,'' Jaiswal said.

 

 

MEA responds to Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks

 

In the press briefing, the MEA spokesperson also responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after he raised the Kashmir issue during his address at the UNGA earlier this month.

 

''India rejects the unwarranted references to Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir made by the Turkish President during his UNGA address. This is a matter pertaining to India's territorial integrity and sovereignty and no external party has any locus standi on this issue,'' the MEA spokesperson said.

 

Over 4,500 Indian seafarers in Persian Gulf

 

The MEA also updated on Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf amid heightened security risks across global maritime corridors, including the Red Sea and the Black Sea.

 

''At this point, we have six India-flagged commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf. We also have six foreign-flagged vessels which are carrying cargo to India. So 12 ships are there. On these ships, we have around 163 Indian seafarers who are on board. Apart from this, we also have over 4,500 Indian seafarers who are on board various commercial vessels which are operating in the area,'' Randhir Jaiswal added.

 

''Our Ministry of Shipping continues to monitor the movement of these ships and is looking at the well-being of all these seafarers, and as and when required, through our embassies and other stakeholders, they do the needful for their well-being and welfare. On our side, we remain committed to the safety and well-being of our seafaring community abroad,'' the MEA further said.

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