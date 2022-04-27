From exile to Pakistan’s youngest foreign minister, the journey of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Headlines

Watch: Saiyami Kher expresses lack of support to Ghoomer, throws Gadar 2's handpump; says 'ladkiyaan bhi Hindustan...'

September bank holidays: Banks will remain closed for 16 days; check city-wise list here

Yuvraj Singh, wife Hazel Keech welcome their second baby, share pic on Insta

Viral video: Man engages in heated argument after he enters ‘women only’ coach in Delhi Metro

Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan rover traverses 8 metre on lunar surface, its payloads turned on, says ISRO

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Saiyami Kher expresses lack of support to Ghoomer, throws Gadar 2's handpump; says 'ladkiyaan bhi Hindustan...'

Meet IIM alumnus who left high-paying corporate job to sell milk, co-founded Rs 5000 crore company

September bank holidays: Banks will remain closed for 16 days; check city-wise list here

Meet Gadar 2's baddie Manish Wadhwa: Prakash Jha's discovery who was advised not to do Sunny's film

Top 10 movies of Ayushmann Khurrana as per IMDb rating

10 foods to manage thyroid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Watch: Saiyami Kher expresses lack of support to Ghoomer, throws Gadar 2's handpump; says 'ladkiyaan bhi Hindustan...'

King Of Kotha box office collection day 1: Dulquer film takes second best opening in Malayalam cinema, mints Rs 17 crore

Mahesh Bhatt called 'delusional' for equating Alia Bhatt's struggle with Kangana Ranaut's in viral video: 'What a lie'

HomeWorld

World

From exile to Pakistan’s youngest foreign minister, the journey of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Bilawal is the son of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 28, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari joined the Shehbaz Sharif cabinet on Wednesday as the country’s 37th foreign minister. The 33-year-old charismatic politician was first elected to the National Assembly in 2018, and this will be the first time that he’ll be serving as a member of the federal cabinet.

Said to be Pakistan’s youngest foreign minister, Bilawal inherits the legacy of one of Pakistan’s most influential political families. He was sworn in two weeks after he helped topple Imran Khan and install Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister.

Bilawal is the son of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, and the grandson of another former premier, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Following his mother’s assassination in 2007, he became party chief at the tender age of 19, while still a student at Oxford University and with little political experience.

With Benazir Bhutto dead and Asif Ali Zardari disgraced by corruption charges, and even spending significant jail time, many political analysts had ruled out PPP’s revival. Those were struggling times for a young Bilawal as he fought against all odds and convinced party seniors with fresh ideas. Bilawal vowed to carry his mother’s dreams forward, thus striking an emotional chord with the people of Pakistan. 

The development came less than a decade after Bilawal completed his studies in exile in Dubai. Benazir Bhutto went into a self-imposed exile in 1999 to escape charges when Pervez Musharraf seized power in a military coup.

READ | India breaks Pakistan’s 18-year-old record

Pakistan’s newest foreign minister is said to reflect his mother’s image, and is considered progressive by the country’s standards. That Bilawal has often spoken out on women and minority rights has helped him gain this image. Bilawal is also popular among the country’s youth, but is often mocked for his poor command over Urdu. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zika virus in Mumbai: Know about its warning signs, symptoms and prevention tips

Yuvraj Singh, wife Hazel Keech welcome their second baby, share pic on Insta

September bank holidays: Banks will remain closed for 16 days; check city-wise list here

Meet IIM alumnus who left high-paying corporate job to sell milk, co-founded Rs 5000 crore company

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lost 108 kg in 18 months, regained weight, know why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE