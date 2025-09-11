From designer clothes, handbags to international trips: A look at lavish lifestyle of Nepal's 'nepo babies'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train, reaches top speed of...

71st National Film Awards ceremony likely to take place in Delhi on this date; Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey expected to attend

Watch: Rohit Sharma returns to nets, sends strong message to Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir ahead of Australia series

Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas

8th Pay Commission update: Centre to constitute new commission soon, OPS on agenda; check details

Drinking beer could make you more attractive to mosquitoes, here's why

'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting

Asia Cup 2025: Ex-Pakistan captain slams India for killing marquee clash hype, says 'surprised to know they...'

Will Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam get bail from Supreme Court in 2020 Delhi riots case?

Sachin Tendulkar to be next BCCI chief? Legendary batter finally breaks silence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train, reaches top speed of...

Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train

71st National Film Awards ceremony likely to take place in Delhi on this date; Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey expected to attend

71st National Film Awards ceremony likely to take place in Delhi on this date

Watch: Rohit Sharma returns to nets, sends strong message to Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir ahead of Australia series

Rohit Sharma returns to nets, sends strong message to Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeWorld

WORLD

From designer clothes, handbags to international trips: A look at lavish lifestyle of Nepal's 'nepo babies'

What started as a protest against the social media ban in Nepal quickly spiraled into violent demonstrations against the "corrupt" government. The protests, led by Nepal's Gen Z, prompted the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 08:25 PM IST

From designer clothes, handbags to international trips: A look at lavish lifestyle of Nepal's 'nepo babies'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

What started as a protest against the social media ban in Nepal quickly spiraled into violent demonstrations against the "corrupt" government. The protests, led by Nepal's Gen Z, prompted the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Multiple government buildings, including the parliament, and houses of politicians were set ablaze. 

The police crackdown on the protestors killed at least 31 people, injuring more than 1,000. Today, the country is without a functioning government. At the heart of the unrest lies resentment and anger that while the Nepalese youth struggle to find jobs, children of politicians or "nepo babies" are leading lavish lives, flaunting their fancy lifestyles on social media. 

Posts and videos featuring the extravagant lifestyles of politicians' children went viral on social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, and X. In addition, trends like #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal and #NepoBabies garnered millions of views. 

The posts highlighted "nepo babies" flaunting their luxury cars, international trips, expensive designer bags, and fine dining abroad. Interestingly, many pictures were juxtaposed with images of Nepali youths struggling amid inflation, power cuts, and floods. 

"Nepo babies" that came on Gen Z radar 

Shrinkhala Khatiwada, a 29-year-old former Miss Nepal, daughter of ex-health minister Birodh Khatiwada, was targeted online by protesters as a symbol of elitist privilege. Viral posts showed her taking international trips with her husband and leading a luxurious lifestyle. Her family home in Nepal was set on fire. Along with this, she reportedly lost over a million followers on Instagram as protests spread. 

Shivana Shrestha, a popular singer and daughter-in-law of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, was also targeted for showcasing her lavish lifestyle on social media. She was cited as an example of political families living in wealth "worth crores."

ALSO READ | Nepal Protest: How Nepal's 'nepo kids' infuriated Gen Z, triggered violent clashes that left 20 dead?

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tata vs Tesla: Which EV maker has bigger charging hub in Mumbai?
Tata vs Tesla: Which EV maker has bigger charging hub in Mumbai?
Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India, Pakistan will play their first matches, check details here
Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India...
Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and others for its health, glow benefits
Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena
Bigg Boss 19 producer opens up on Salman Khan’s death threats and security, says ‘we have beefed...’
Bigg Boss 19 producer opens up on Salman Khan’s death threats and security
Aamir Khan once called himself a 'waiter' because..., said Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are...
Aamir Khan once called himself a 'waiter' because..., said Salman, Shah Rukh...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE