From designer clothes, handbags to international trips: A look at lavish lifestyle of Nepal's 'nepo babies'

What started as a protest against the social media ban in Nepal quickly spiraled into violent demonstrations against the "corrupt" government. The protests, led by Nepal's Gen Z, prompted the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Multiple government buildings, including the parliament, and houses of politicians were set ablaze.

The police crackdown on the protestors killed at least 31 people, injuring more than 1,000. Today, the country is without a functioning government. At the heart of the unrest lies resentment and anger that while the Nepalese youth struggle to find jobs, children of politicians or "nepo babies" are leading lavish lives, flaunting their fancy lifestyles on social media.

Posts and videos featuring the extravagant lifestyles of politicians' children went viral on social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, and X. In addition, trends like #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal and #NepoBabies garnered millions of views.

The posts highlighted "nepo babies" flaunting their luxury cars, international trips, expensive designer bags, and fine dining abroad. Interestingly, many pictures were juxtaposed with images of Nepali youths struggling amid inflation, power cuts, and floods.

"Nepo babies" that came on Gen Z radar

Shrinkhala Khatiwada, a 29-year-old former Miss Nepal, daughter of ex-health minister Birodh Khatiwada, was targeted online by protesters as a symbol of elitist privilege. Viral posts showed her taking international trips with her husband and leading a luxurious lifestyle. Her family home in Nepal was set on fire. Along with this, she reportedly lost over a million followers on Instagram as protests spread.

Shivana Shrestha, a popular singer and daughter-in-law of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, was also targeted for showcasing her lavish lifestyle on social media. She was cited as an example of political families living in wealth "worth crores."

