From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces

Field Marshal Asim Munir’s reported statement in Tampa, Florida—that Pakistan would 'try to destroy half the world' if threatened—marks a troubling moment in South Asia’s nuclear history. Speaking on American soil, Pakistan’s army chief did not simply give a vague warning. Instead, he appeared to make one of the most open and reckless forms of nuclear blackmail in recent memory.

The timing and place of these comments are important. Why would a visiting military chief make such strong and dangerous remarks in the United States, and that too during what should have been a ceremonial event to honour outgoing US Central Command chief General Michael Kurilla? The most likely reason is Pakistan’s increasing desperation to remain important in a changing world, where its old close ties with Washington are under more pressure than ever before.

Munir’s nuclear threats seem aimed at more than one audience. At home, they may be meant to show strength when Pakistan’s economy is in serious trouble and its military leadership faces growing criticism. Abroad—especially in the US—the message appears to be that Pakistan is too risky to be ignored or cut off. This is a familiar tactic: using the fear of instability as a bargaining tool.

His reported warning to destroy Indian dams with “10 missiles” shows the kind of thinking behind Pakistan’s nuclear policy. Targeting big dams on the Indus River could cause huge loss of life and lasting damage to the environment. This is not only military action—it amounts to a plan for ecological destruction that would affect millions of people.

But is Pakistan really able to carry out such extreme threats? With around 170 nuclear warheads, it has weapons that can cause massive destruction. Yet, the claim of “destroying half the world” is unrealistic. Pakistan’s missiles can reach across South Asia and nearby regions, but they do not have the global range needed for such a threat. This sounds more like an attempt to scare opponents than a realistic war plan.

For India, such open threats are a serious escalation that need a firm but careful response. India’s nuclear policy has always been defensive, based on having only the minimum weapons needed for deterrence and promising not to use them first. However, if Pakistan starts using nuclear threats to pressure India, New Delhi may have to rethink its approach.

By linking these threats to Operation Sindoor—India’s answer to the Pahalgam terror attack—Pakistan is suggesting that any Indian strike against terrorism could lead to nuclear escalation. This effectively gives cover to terrorist groups operating from its territory, which is a dangerous precedent.

Even more worrying is the casual way Munir is said to have spoken about nuclear war. Such a tone either shows a lack of understanding about the devastating effects of these weapons or a deliberate move to make such threats sound normal in global discussions. Either way, it is alarming.

How the Trump administration reacts will be closely watched in Islamabad and New Delhi. Pakistan’s generals may be testing whether strong nuclear talk can still get America’s attention and possibly more aid. If the US stays quiet, Pakistan may feel encouraged to raise the rhetoric further. If Washington reacts too harshly, Pakistan could move closer to China or other rivals.

The world should see Munir’s reported words in Tampa as a warning sign of how nuclear threats are changing. The old idea was that nuclear weapons stopped wars because both sides feared total destruction. Pakistan’s army chief seems to be promoting the idea that acting irrational could itself be a weapon.

This goes beyond South Asia. If nuclear-armed countries start making open threats of global destruction during routine visits abroad, the entire system of nuclear rules and agreements could weaken. Other nuclear powers might feel pushed to respond in kind, leading to a dangerous cycle of threats.

India’s likely reaction will be to build stronger defences while keeping a restrained approach. After Operation Sindoor, India showed it could respond to terrorism in a measured way. But Pakistan’s nuclear talk may force it to improve missile defences, strengthen its regular armed forces, and deepen ties with allies like the United States.

The saddest part of Munir’s reported remarks is what they say about Pakistan’s leadership. A country with rich culture and talented people is now making crude nuclear threats on foreign soil just to stay relevant internationally. This is a failure of leadership that helps neither Pakistan nor regional peace.

When all is said and done, one fact must be remembered: nuclear weapons were created to stop wars, not to encourage them. Pakistan’s army chief seems to have ignored this truth, turning tools of deterrence into tools of pressure. The people of Pakistan, the region, and the world deserve better than this dangerous gamble with the future of humanity.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)