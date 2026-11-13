From cleaning toilets to $4.5 trillion empire: Who is Jensen Huang? His Nvidia exit, China spy controversy

Jensen Huang’s sudden resignation from Nvidia followed weeks of controversy over his alleged relationships and US intelligence concerns involving a former executive suspected of having links to China.

Jensen Huang’s association with Nvidia, the company he co-founded in 1993, came to an abrupt end on Thursday. The 63-year-old stepped down as chief executive and left the company's board, ending a 33-year association with the technology giant, now valued at around $4.5 trillion.

Nvidia announced his departure without giving a reason. However, the exit came after two weeks of intense scrutiny over Huang’s personal relationships and allegations involving a former executive who US officials suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence.

China’s foreign ministry has rejected the allegations, calling them "purely unsubstantiated and directed at smearing China."

Huang’s journey to the top of the global technology industry began far from the boardrooms of Silicon Valley. From a difficult childhood in the US to starting a company with two friends and $40,000, his career has been closely linked to Nvidia’s growth.

A difficult childhood before success in America

Born in Taipei in 1963 as Jen-Hsun Huang, he spent his early childhood in Thailand before moving to the United States. He later adopted the name Jensen because it was easier for people to pronounce.

His parents sent him and his brother to a boarding school in Kentucky after an uncle recommended it as a prestigious institution. However, the school was meant for troubled young people.

Huang was too young to enrol as a regular student, so he stayed at the boarding facility while attending a nearby public school. His English was weak, and he faced bullying. He also had to clean toilets.

Recalling those years in an interview with US broadcaster NPR, he said, "We worked really hard, we studied really hard, and the kids were really tough," But "the ending of the story is I loved the time I was there."

His parents eventually settled in Oregon and brought him home. Huang later worked as a waiter at Denny’s, joined his school’s computer club and studied engineering at Oregon State University. He graduated at the age of 20 and met his future wife, Lori, during his university years.

He began his professional career designing computer chips, first at AMD and later at LSI Logic.

How Nvidia began at a Denny’s diner

In 1993, Huang joined two friends to establish Nvidia. The idea was to develop computer chips capable of handling tasks that ordinary processors could not manage, particularly complex graphics.

Huang had spoken about wanting to "solve problems that normal computers can't," during an appearance on the No Priors podcast.

The company developed graphics processing units, commonly known as GPUs. Its first GPU arrived in 1999 and was initially designed to improve the visual quality of video games.

Their potential turned out to be much bigger. GPUs proved particularly useful for handling the large amounts of computing required by artificial intelligence systems, including generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Claude.

As demand for AI technology increased, Nvidia became a major supplier of the chips needed to power it.

The company’s products are now in such high demand that supply has struggled to keep pace. Despite charging premium prices and reporting profit margins of more than 70 per cent, Nvidia has maintained a strong position in the market.

Its business model also includes funding and extending credit support to companies that use its products. While these arrangements have helped the AI industry grow, they have also created close financial links between Nvidia and other technology firms.

The leather jacket that became Huang’s identity

Huang has become one of the most recognisable faces in the technology industry. His signature look is a black T-shirt paired with a leather jacket, and he even has an Nvidia logo tattoo.

His biographer, Stephen Witt, has said that Huang’s wife played a role in choosing his jackets.

His personal wealth also rose sharply with Nvidia’s valuation. Forbes estimates his fortune at around $160 billion, largely linked to his estimated 3.6 to 4 per cent stake in the company.

Huang enjoys celebrity-like popularity in Taiwan, where he is frequently surrounded by fans seeking photographs and autographs. He also visits local markets and barber shops during his trips.

Taiwan holds particular importance for Nvidia because it is a major centre of semiconductor manufacturing. Huang has maintained relationships with industry leaders, including Morris Chang, the founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which manufactures Nvidia chips.

People who have worked with Huang describe him as a demanding leader who also looks after his employees. A former senior employee told AFP that he was "the most driven person" he had ever met and "very paradoxical".

The same employee described him as protective of his staff but capable of "ripping people to shreds" over mistakes.

Huang has often reminded employees of the pressure involved in running the company. His message was blunt: "The company is always 30 days away from going out of business."

Huang’s growing influence in Washington

For years, Huang maintained a relatively low profile in Washington. That changed in late 2022, when the Joe Biden administration introduced restrictions on the export of advanced computer chips to China, citing concerns about their possible use by the Chinese military.

Huang warned that the restrictions could damage the US semiconductor industry.

His relationship with Donald Trump became closer after the latter began his second presidential term. Huang visited Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and the White House, where he praised the administration’s economic policies and approach towards artificial intelligence.

He also emerged as an informal adviser on AI-related issues.

In December 2025, Trump announced that Nvidia would be allowed to sell its advanced H200 chips to China, with the US government receiving a share of the sales. The decision was a significant development for Nvidia after years of export restrictions.

However, it also drew criticism from politicians who favour a tougher approach towards Beijing. They argued that allowing advanced chips to reach China could put commercial interests ahead of national security.

How the Alice Huang controversy began

According to a New York Times report, US authorities began examining Jensen Huang’s association with Alice Huang in October 2025.

Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, was reportedly under investigation over allegations that the firm was routing Nvidia chips to Chinese companies in violation of US export restrictions.

The newspaper reported that Megaspeed had purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over two years.

US intelligence officials reportedly suspected Alice Huang of gathering information for Beijing. The New York Times said then-President Trump had been briefed about the allegations around a year earlier but did not take action.

Another briefing reportedly took place in May 2026, when Trump was travelling to China to meet President Xi Jinping.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser, allegedly told Trump that US intelligence had information suggesting Huang was involved in an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

The briefing reportedly took place aboard Air Force One before a stop in Anchorage. Huang joined the presidential delegation at the last minute.

Two weeks of controversy before Nvidia exit

The controversy became public on October 29, when The New York Times reported that US intelligence agencies suspected Alice Huang of having links to Chinese intelligence and developing a close relationship with Nvidia’s chief executive.

On November 8, Huang wrote to Nvidia employees and admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife. He apologised but did not identify the woman involved.

"There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," the letter said.

Nvidia launched an investigation into Huang the same day. However, company spokesperson John Rizzo initially said, "Jensen is committed to continuing to lead Nvidia as CEO without interruption."

On November 9, Trump told reporters that he had not known about the controversy when he invited Huang on the China trip. He said Huang had told him he was unaware that Alice Huang was suspected of being a spy.

"I really believe him," Trump added.

China’s foreign ministry rejected the allegations against Alice Huang, describing them as "purely unsubstantiated and directed at smearing China."

The controversy widened on November 11, when The New York Times reported that Huang had also allegedly been involved in an intimate relationship with an Nvidia executive who reported to him. Neither Huang nor Nvidia has confirmed that report.

The company’s board reportedly met to discuss his future, while Megaspeed said it welcomed scrutiny from the US government and would cooperate with authorities.

On Thursday, Huang resigned as CEO and left Nvidia’s board. The company appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive and began looking for a permanent successor.

