From civil servant to President: Emmanuel Macron's screen life and love story

Emmanuel Macron has once again been elected as the French President, after he defeated his nearest rival Marine Le Pen. Emmanuel Macron, 44, has become the first French President to be re-elected in 20 consecutive years.

Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday. While Macron managed to get 58% of the vote, the right-wing leader Marine Le Pen got 42% of the vote. This election has been fought on the issue of purchasing power and security of the general public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election, and said he looked forward to continue working together with him to deepen the India-France strategic partnership. Here we look into the personal life and career of Macron who spared France and Europe from the firebrand populist Marine Le Pen being at the helm.

Took church membership at the age of 12

Emmanuel Macron was born in Amiens, northern France to Jean-Michel Macron. He did his early studies in Amiens. His family was non-religious, but he was voluntarily baptised at the age of 12. Baptism in Christianity is a religious process performed with water, after which a person gets church membership.

From civil servant to politician

Macron studied at the École Nationale d'Administration, an elite school in France. Before joining politics he was a senior civil servant. He then worked as a banker in Rothschild for a few years. After that he served as the economic adviser to the socialist President Francois Hollande.

He stepped into the political scene from behind-the-scene roles after being appointed Minister of Economy and Industry in Hollande's government from August 26, 2014 to 2016. In 2017, Emmanuel Macron became the youngest ever President in the history of France to hold the post at the age of 39 years.

To challenge the traditional parties, he set up La République En Marche, a centrist political movement.

Macron love life

Romance between Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, 24 years his senior and his former drama teacher, captivated people across the globe. Brigitte left her first husband, father of her three children, for one of her students who would one day become the President of France.

Macron had fallen in love with his own teacher. Even more interestingly, that teacher was the mother of three children. She was 24 years older than Macron. At that time, Brigitte's daughter also studied in Macron's class. Both were good friends.

As friends both Macron and Brigitte's daughter gelled well. Often others misunderstood them to be lovers. Despite parents opposition, the two got married in 2007. At the time of marriage, Macron was 29 years old and Brigitte was 53 years old.

Brigitte once said, "Emmanuel showed no haste in getting me ready for the wedding. He slowly persuaded me." Both got married in the year 2007. This couple could not have any child. But in spite of this they are not disappointed. Macron says his wife's three children and seven grandchildren are his family.

Macron often refers to his wife as his intellectual life partner and confidante. He says that if he is happy, he will be able to govern better and so it is important that Brigitte should be with him.

French journalist Gail Chuckloff said that both have shared their schedule. Macron and Brigitte are always aware of the other. As per the journalist, sometimes Macron's staff approaches Brigitte to get some work done or take approval from the President.