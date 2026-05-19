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From Babri Masjid to Jain Mandir Chowk, streets in Pakistan’s Lahore are reclaiming colonial era heritage names

Streets in Pakistan’s Lahore are reclaiming colonial era heritage names

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From Babri Masjid to Jain Mandir Chowk, streets in Pakistan’s Lahore are reclaiming colonial era heritage names

Pakistan has decided to rename many of its roads and streets to what they were eight decades ago. The Pakistan government will bring back the colonial-era names of the streets in Lahore. In total, nine streets have been renamed till now.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 19, 2026, 09:19 PM IST

From Babri Masjid to Jain Mandir Chowk, streets in Pakistan’s Lahore are reclaiming colonial era heritage names
Streets in Pakistan’s Lahore are reclaiming colonial era names (ANI)
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It has been 80 years since partition, and now Pakistan has decided to rename many of its roads and streets to what they were eight decades ago. The Pakistan government will bring back the colonial-era names of the streets in Lahore. The existing names which came after renaming the old Hindu names were kept after many Pakistani leaders or on Islamic references.  

With this move, the government is redefining the city’s roads by identifying them with their old Hindu, Sikh, and Jain names. Some of the streets that have been renamed are: 

-Islampura has been changed to its old name of Krishan Nagar 

-Babri Masjid Chowk has gone back to Jain Mandir Chowk.  

-Sunnat Nagar has now become Sant Nagar.  

-Mustafaabad has become Dharampura  

-Rehman Gali is now called Ram Gali.   

As part of the process which started in the last two months, at least nine locations in Lahore have been renamed, and many others are in the process to be restored with their original names.  

Why are Pakistan’s streets being renamed? 

The renaming drive comes under the ‘Lahore Heritage Area Revival (LHAR) project that has been undertaken by the Punjab government in Pakistan, that aims to restore the pre-partition identity of its cultural capital. The LHAR is former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s ambitious dream project worth 50 billion PKR that was meant to bring back the city’s architectural and cultural identity after its identity as a heritage was ignored and changed many times ideologically for a long time.  

“The Punjab Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a few days ago had approved a plan to restore the original and historical names of various streets and roads in Lahore and its neighbourhood,” a Punjab government official told news agency PTI. 

Some of the other streets that have been rechristened are Lakshmi Chowk, which was till now called Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk, Davis Road, which was long back renamed Sir Aga Khan Road, and Queens Road, which was known as Fatima Jinnah Road. 

Lahore’s famous Lawrence Gardens, from colonial times, is also preserved after years of being called Bagh-e-Jinnah.

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