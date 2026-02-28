FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

From Al Dhafra airbase in UAE to Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain: Full list of major US military bases in Middle East

Below is the list of major US military bases in the Middle East region, which play a vital role during military operations. Check them out.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 07:43 PM IST

From Al Dhafra airbase in UAE to Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain: Full list of major US military bases in Middle East
List of major US military bases in the Middle East
The United States and Israel jointly launched strikes across Iran on Saturday. In reply, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also launched a wave of drones and missiles targeting US military bases in Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, among others. Amid the escalating tensions in the region, let us take a look at some of the major US military bases.

 

Al Udeid airbase (Qatar) - The 24-hectare base, also known as Abu Nakhlah Airport, is located outside the capital of Qatar, Doha. It is a host to a forward headquarters of the US Central Command.

 

US Navy Fifth Fleet Headquarters (Bahrain) - It shares a commander and headquarters with US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), whose area of responsibility encompasses around 2.5 million square miles and includes the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Persian Gulf, and some parts of the Indian Ocean.

 

Al Dhafra airbase (UAE) - The military installation in the United Arab Emirates is located in the South of Abu Dhabi and is operated by the UAE Air Force.

 

Ali Al Salem airbase (Kuwait) - Located nearly 37 km from the Iraqi border, the airfield currently hosts several non-Kuwaiti military units, mainly a provisional US Air Force unit.

 

Muwaffaq al Salti airbase (Jordan) - In 2019, the US spent nearly USD 150 million for the expansion of the airbase, which included a new airlift apron, special operations forces apron, and close air support (CAS), among others.

 

Prince Sultan airbase (Saudi Arabia) - Located nearly south of Riyadh, the airbase provides air and missile defence capabilities during operations of the US military.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
