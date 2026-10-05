FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi News: 'Create Fear In Minds Of Criminals': Supreme Court To Delhi Police On Rising Rapes

Delhi News: 'Create Fear In Minds Of Criminals': Supreme Court To Delhi Police On Rising Rapes

Delhi News: 'Create Fear In Minds Of Criminals': Supreme Court To Delhi Police On Rising Rapes

Delhi News: 'Create Fear In Minds Of Criminals': Supreme Court To Delhi Police On Rising Rapes

Russia News: Researcher Dies Of 'Mystery' Pneumonic Plague; Hundreds Quarantined, 5 Hospitals Shut

Russia News: Researcher Dies Of 'Mystery' Pneumonic Plague; Hundreds Quarantined, 5 Hospitals Shut

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

From 37,000ft to 9,000ft: British Airways flight to Chicago declares emergency, makes dramatic return to London

British Airways flight BA295 declared an emergency mid-air while flying over Ireland on Monday.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 08:11 PM IST

From 37,000ft to 9,000ft: British Airways flight to Chicago declares emergency, makes dramatic return to London
London-Chicago British Airways flight declares mid-air emergency. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

British Airways flight BA295 declared an emergency mid-air while flying over Ireland on Monday. The flight was going from London to Chicago, and when it was flying over Ireland, it sent an emergency code 7700. According to Flightradar24, the Boeing 777-200ER suddenly came down from 37,000 feet to around 9,000 feet. The Boeing 777 is now returning to Heathrow.

In a post on X, Flightradar24, wrote, ''#BA295 from London to Chicago squawking 7700 and descended down to 9000 feet above Ireland.'' Squawking here means the aircraft was transmitting a specific transponder code. Code 7700 is the internationally recognised emergency squawk.

It means the flight was experiencing an emergency and alerting air traffic control about the situation.

The news of the flight emergency came days after the Flydubai incident, wherein a Tel Aviv-bound flight was diverted to Tabuk after plunging from 34,000 feet to 17,000 feet within seconds.

Later, it was reported that an Omani co-pilot attacked the Indian captain mid-air and tried to hijack and crash the flight somewhere in Israel.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hardeep Singh Puri out of Rajya Sabha race: Why may Modi’s minister be on his way out of cabinet? Is Jeffrey Epstein the reason?
Why may Hardeep Puri be on way out of PM Modi's cabinet? Is Epstein reason?
From 37,000ft to 9,000ft: British Airways flight to Chicago declares emergency, makes dramatic return to London
From 37,000ft to 9,000ft: British Airways flight to Chicago declares emergency
Form 6 row: Rahul Gandhi targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar after Supreme Court clarification
Form 6 row: Rahul Gandhi targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar after Supreme Court clarifica
How Artificial Intelligence Is Turning Traditional Retail Stores Into Smarter Businesses
How Artificial Intelligence Is Turning Traditional Retail Stores Into Smarter Bu
Lord’s Mark Industries Advances UK & Allied Countries Expansion with MHRA Registration for IVD Portfolio
Lord’s Mark Industries Advances UK & Allied Countries Expansion with MHRA Regist
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement