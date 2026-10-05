From 37,000ft to 9,000ft: British Airways flight to Chicago declares emergency, makes dramatic return to London

British Airways flight BA295 declared an emergency mid-air while flying over Ireland on Monday.

British Airways flight BA295 declared an emergency mid-air while flying over Ireland on Monday. The flight was going from London to Chicago, and when it was flying over Ireland, it sent an emergency code 7700. According to Flightradar24, the Boeing 777-200ER suddenly came down from 37,000 feet to around 9,000 feet. The Boeing 777 is now returning to Heathrow.

#BA295 from London to Chicago squawking 7700 and descended down to 9000 feet above Ireland. https://t.co/KTkShOpJUh https://t.co/McVLR7XzEA — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 5, 2026

In a post on X, Flightradar24, wrote, ''#BA295 from London to Chicago squawking 7700 and descended down to 9000 feet above Ireland.'' Squawking here means the aircraft was transmitting a specific transponder code. Code 7700 is the internationally recognised emergency squawk.

It means the flight was experiencing an emergency and alerting air traffic control about the situation.

The news of the flight emergency came days after the Flydubai incident, wherein a Tel Aviv-bound flight was diverted to Tabuk after plunging from 34,000 feet to 17,000 feet within seconds.

Later, it was reported that an Omani co-pilot attacked the Indian captain mid-air and tried to hijack and crash the flight somewhere in Israel.