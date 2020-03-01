'From 140,000 to this': Trump not impressed with US crowd after India experience

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is reportedly not happy with the crowds he's pulling in at speeches in his own country, after his India experience. Addressing a rally on Saturday in South Carolina, Trump said, "I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India."

Trump, along with his wife and First Lady Melania, was recently in India for a two-day visit. During their 36-hour visit, Donald and Melania Trump attended various events and visited two cities, Ahmedabad and Agra, besides the national capital of India.

The US president, who was accompanied by a delegation comprising of daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, witnessed huge crowds in New Delhi and Ahmedabad where over 1 lakh people had gathered to watch Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi address a joint rally.

Donald Trump is one person who rarely hides his admiration for huge crowds and so feted he was by the tens of thousands of people at the 'Namaste, Trump' event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, that he made sure to let his US crowd in on the fact.

"In India, I hate to say this to you, they actually have 129,000-seat stadiums. Did you see it? The place was packed, and they did better than most. They gave me credit for 100,000. That was not bad. It's 129. The stadium holds 100. They had a field that's about three times... it's Cricket. It's the biggest stadium. And they had 129," Trump said.

He immediately compared the crowd he got in India to his US crowd and expressed his sentiments regarding the matter.

"... and normally I like talking about my crowds because I get the crowds like nobody, but I just got back from 140 or 50 or 60,000 people and now I'm coming here," Trump said in Carolina, "I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we''re doing pretty well, I'll tell you what, but I love this crowd, and I love that crowd too."

Next, the US President made sure to heap praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a 'great guy, loved by the people of India' and recalling his India visit fondly as a 'worthwhile' one.

"I was with the Prime Minister of India, Modi. Great guy, loved by the people of India. And we had an amazing thing... They have a great leader, and they have a great love for the people of this country. That was really a worthwhile trip," Trump said.