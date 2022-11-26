From 0 to Rs 1 billion: How Mahnoor Sabir, Pak ex-Army chief’s daughter-in-law, became a billionaire in one week

Photo: IANS

She was a young woman from Lahore with assets declared worth Rs 0. Nine days prior to her wedding she became a billionaire. The steep rise of Mahnoor Sabir into a billionaire was the part of recent reporting by Fact Focus on the tax declarations of former Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Ahmed Bajwa and his family.

Sabir’s net worth skyrocketed just nine days before her wedding. Her total worth of declared assets was 0 in October 2018 last week. On her wedding day on November 2, 2018, it had climbed to over Rs 1.271 billion (over Rs 127 crore).

Just days before her wedding, on October 23 she received back-dated allocations of eight DHA plots in Gujranwala, Pakistan, and ownership of Constitution One Grand Hyatt apartment, again backdated to 2015.

From owning no such assets, here properties include agricultural land currently valued at Rs 340 million, commercial plots currently valued at Rs 490 million, Grand Hayat Islamabad apartment valued at Rs 70 million, eight DHA plots valued at Rs 72 million, and stakes in a company worth Rs 1.5 million. She also became “manager” of Taxx Petroleum Pakistan, an oil firm, in November 2019.

While these assets were declared in 2018, they were retrospectively stated to have been acquired in the tax years 2014, 2015 and 2016.

