Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

From 0 to Rs 1 billion: How Mahnoor Sabir, Pak ex-Army chief’s daughter-in-law, became a billionaire in one week

Mahnoor Sabir's total declared assets were 0 in October 2018 last week. On her wedding day on November 2, it had climbed to over Rs 1.271 billion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 09:41 PM IST

From 0 to Rs 1 billion: How Mahnoor Sabir, Pak ex-Army chief’s daughter-in-law, became a billionaire in one week
Photo: IANS

She was a young woman from Lahore with assets declared worth Rs 0. Nine days prior to her wedding she became a billionaire. The steep rise of Mahnoor Sabir into a billionaire was the part of recent reporting by Fact Focus on the tax declarations of former Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Ahmed Bajwa and his family. 

Sabir’s net worth skyrocketed just nine days before her wedding. Her total worth of declared assets was 0 in October 2018 last week. On her wedding day on November 2, 2018, it had climbed to over Rs 1.271 billion (over Rs 127 crore). 

Just days before her wedding, on October 23 she received back-dated allocations of eight DHA plots in Gujranwala, Pakistan, and ownership of Constitution One Grand Hyatt apartment, again backdated to 2015.

From owning no such assets, here properties include agricultural land currently valued at Rs 340 million, commercial plots currently valued at Rs 490 million, Grand Hayat Islamabad apartment valued at Rs 70 million, eight DHA plots valued at Rs 72 million, and stakes in a company worth Rs 1.5 million. She also became “manager” of Taxx Petroleum Pakistan, an oil firm, in November 2019. 

While these assets were declared in 2018, they were retrospectively stated to have been acquired in the tax years 2014, 2015 and 2016.

READ | Who is Asim Munir, Pakistan's Army chief pick who was ISI supremo for shortest-ever time

(With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season
Diabetes news: 5 fruits to avoid if you want to control your blood sugar
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash promotes her Marathi film, Parineeti Chopra promotes Code Name Tiranga
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Air purifiers from Philips, Xiaomi and others with up to 60% discount
Nora Fatehi flaunts sexy curves in shimmery bodycon dress, photos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FIFA World Cup 2022: Massive fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup stadium
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.