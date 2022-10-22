Search icon
Guinness World Records says 'Friday' is the best day of the week, netizens respond

Earlier, Guinness World Records declared Monday as 'worst day of the week'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

Guinness World Records says 'Friday' is the best day of the week (file photo)

Guinness World Records (GWR) has said that 'Friday' has probably become the best day of the week. This comes days after GWR designated Monday as the ‘worst day of the week’.

Responding to the ‘worst day of the week’ tweet on October 17, the GWR said, “Guess this makes Friday the best day of the week then”.

Soon after the announcement, netizens have reacted to it by sharing their thoughts on the latest record. Several users commented on this, while some believed that Friday is the best day, some argued that it should be Saturday.

“We have Saturday as our working day too,” said one user.

Another user said, “I will go with Saturday, coz next day is also off”.

Other Twitter users wrote “definitely” on the post. 

 

 

 

