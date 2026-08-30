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Fresh flood warning in Nepal: Is rising Bhote Koshi a cause for concern?

Nepal has issued a fresh flood warning as the Bhote Koshi River continues to rise. Here's what the latest post by NDRRMA said, requesting personnel engaged in search and rescue operations to remain alert and exercise utlmost caution.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 30, 2026, 10:30 AM IST

Fresh flood warning in Nepal: Is rising Bhote Koshi a cause for concern?
Nepal issues fresh flood warning as Bhote Koshi rises. (Screenshot from viral clip)
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Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Sunday issued a fresh warning on the flood flow in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa. Along with it, the NDRRMA also requested the personnel involved in search and rescue operations to exercise utmost caution.

In a recent post on X, NDRRMA said, ''Alert: The flow of the flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa has reportedly increased further. Therefore, all personnel engaged in search, rescue, and relief operations in affected areas including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, and surrounding regions, as well as those in riparian zones and other relevant parties, are requested to exercise utmost caution. We will provide updates as soon as further information is received.''

The NDRRMA cited alerts received from local authorities on the ground. According to reports, the fresh warning affects three major downstream districts that were severely impacted by the deadly flash floods earlier this week.

Meanwhile, emergency services and local administration units, along with the river basin, have been placed on standby in Nuwakot and Dhading. So far, the death toll has risen to 675, with emergency teams still recovering bodies and human remains across multiple downstream districts. Over 2,400 individuals are still missing or are out of contact.

Prime Minister of Nepal Balen Shah on Saturday declared that the government is on high alert and will operate at full capacity until every flood-affected individual is safe. According to reports, air and land operations have so far successfully evacuated over 7,500 people, including 279 workers trapped in various hydroelectric project sites.

For rescue, over 18,000 security personnel from the Nepali Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force have been deployed.

(With inputs from ANI)

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