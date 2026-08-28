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Fresh flood fear in Nepal as new lake near Tibet border overflows; 475 dead

A newly formed barrier lake near the Nepal-Tibet border has started overflowing, forcing authorities to suspend rescue operations as the death toll from the devastating floods rises to at least 475.

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Manisha ChauhanManisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 01:51 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Fresh flood fear in Nepal as new lake near Tibet border overflows; 475 dead
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    Rescue operations in the Nepal-Tibet border region have been hit by a fresh danger after a newly formed lake began overflowing, raising fears of another powerful flood in areas already devastated by this week's disaster.

    The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse, have killed at least 475 people. Nearly 1,500 others remain missing across Nepal and Tibet as authorities continue efforts to trace survivors.

    Barrier lake raises fresh alarm

    Authorities suspended rescue operations near the border after the lake, formed by debris from the earlier disaster, began overflowing.

    Nepal Police initially warned that a water barrier had breached on the Tibetan side. Chinese state media later confirmed that overflow had started from the barrier lake, increasing fears of another surge of water downstream.

    The lake is located around 10 km from Gyirong port and reportedly contains more than 2 million cubic metres of water. Chinese rescue teams and vehicles were moved to safer locations amid concerns that the situation could worsen.

    Nepal has also issued warnings for areas along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers. Rescue workers and people living in vulnerable areas have been asked to remain alert and move to safer locations if the water level rises further.

    How did the Nepal-Tibet disaster begin?

    The disaster began after a major ice and rock collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border triggered a massive flow of water, mud and debris.

    The torrent swept through several settlements, including areas in Rasuwa and Nuwakot, destroying homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Several remote villages remain cut off as large parts of the region are buried under mud and debris.

    Over 1,400 still missing

    Nepalese authorities have reported around 910 people missing, while officials in Tibet have said another 558 people remain unaccounted for. This takes the combined number of missing people to around 1,468, although the figures could change as rescue teams continue their search.

    The missing include several foreign nationals who were travelling through the Himalayan region.

    Indians among those yet to be contacted

    India's Ministry of External Affairs said that 290 Indian nationals in Nepal remained out of reach, while 84 Indians had been rescued.

    The rescued people include 63 workers from the Trishuli-I hydropower project. Meanwhile, around 200 Indians on the Tibetan side have reportedly sought help for evacuation.

    Roads, bridges and power projects badly damaged

    The floods have caused widespread damage to Nepal's infrastructure. Several bridges have been washed away, while roads connecting affected areas have suffered extensive damage. Hydropower projects and other important infrastructure have also been hit.

    At the Trishuli-I project site, the Nepal Army rescued around 350 workers and staff members who were trapped inside a tunnel. However, reports said that more than 100 people were still believed to be trapped.

    With the barrier lake creating a new threat, authorities are closely monitoring the situation while trying to continue rescue and relief work in sa

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