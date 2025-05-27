Pakistan has been hit by a succession of earthquakes in the recent past.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, the National Center of Seismology (NCS) said. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:20 pm (IST) at latitude 31.31 N, and longitude 72.52 E. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 111 kilometers.

In a statement shared on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 27/05/2025 19:20:39 IST, Lat: 31.31 N, Long: 72.52 E, Depth: 111 Km, Location: Pakistan." There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. More details are awaited.

Pakistan has been hit by a succession of earthquakes in the recent past. The country was rocked by a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on 12 May. Prior to this, Pakistan was jolted by two back-to-back earthquakes on May 10 -- one 4.7 magnitude earthquake in the morning, followed by a 4.0 magnitude quake later on the same day.

