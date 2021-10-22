Fresh COVID-19 outbreak in parts of China - Several flights cancelled, schools closed

China is facing a fresh COVID-19 outbreak which has led the government to implement strict measures including the cancellation of hundreds of flights and closure of schools and other institutions. The country has ramped up its mass testing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Unlike other countries where curbs are been lifted, China is imposing fresh COVID-19 induced lockdowns and closing down its borders with neighbouring countries. This comes after seven elderly people in cross-provincial touring tested COVID-19 positive among a group of tourists.

Reports suggest that this group of tourists visited Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Mongolia. Subsequently, dozens of cases are apprehended and linked to their visit in at least five provinces, including Beijing. China logged a fifth straight day of new cases, mostly in northern and northwestern areas.

Virus gene sequencing results showed that COVID-19 infection in Beijing was caused by the Delta variant. A similar COVID-19 transmission chain was observed in Shaanxi and Gansu provinces in Northwest China.

Measures China is taking

Mass COVID testing and shutdown of tourist locations, entertainment and amusement sites and affected zones.

Residential complexes and housing societies may witness stringent lockdowns, especially in Lanzhou with four million population.

Nearly 60% of flights to two of China's major airports - Xi'an and Lanzhou are temporarily suspended.

A government order has been issued in Inner Mongolia to discontinue air travel in and out of the province.

China imposed a ban on residents of Inner Mongolia asking them to remain indoors and adhere to strict COVID-19 norms.

China's National Health Commission stated that there exist 13 fresh COVID-19 infections as of Thursday.