Dramatic audio circulates after two Indian-flagged ships fired at by Iran in Hormuz: ‘You gave me clearance’
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Two Indian flagged vessels, Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald, were fired by Iran’s Sepah (IRGC) in strait of Hormuz. Following this, an audio recording, reportedly from Sanmar Herald, is getting widely circulated on social media.
Two Indian flagged vessels, Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald, were fired by Iran’s Sepah (IRGC) and were forced to reverse its course in Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, April 18. Following this, an audio recording, reportedly from Sanmar Herald, is getting widely circulated on social media. In the audio recording, an official from the vessel can be heard informing IRGC that it was firing at the India-flagged vessel, and taking permission to let it take a U-turn.
In audio recording which has emerged, the mariner from the vessel saying, “You gave me clearance to go. My name is second on your list. You are firing now. Let me turn back.”
(However, the authenticity of the audio cannot be independently verified by DNA India.)
The vessels, in which one supertanker was carrying nearly 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil, were forced to reverse course following gunfire from Iran's Revolutionary Guard. This comes after Iran has tightened restrictions on the strait of Hormuz following US blockade on Iranian ships.
MEA summons Iranian envoy
India on Saturday called Iran's Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Fathali and conveyed "deep concern" after two Indian-flagged ships were fired at by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson said in a statement that Iran's Ambassador was called in for a meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri this evening. The Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India's views and resume the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait.