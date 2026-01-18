FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
French President, UK Prime Minister criticise Donald Trump’s tariff threats over Greenland, call move ‘completely wrong’

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer rejected Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on European nations over Greenland. Both leaders called the move unacceptable, stressing European unity, sovereignty, and opposition to using trade pressure against allies.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 02:09 PM IST

French President, UK Prime Minister criticise Donald Trump’s tariff threats over Greenland, call move ‘completely wrong’
TRENDING NOW

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have strongly criticised US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on European countries over their opposition to the proposed US acquisition of Greenland. Their reactions follow similar responses from Sweden and highlight growing unease in Europe over Washington’s use of trade pressure in matters tied to sovereignty and security.

Trump announced on Friday that the United States would impose 10 per cent tariffs on imports from eight European nations, warning that the duties could rise to 25 per cent unless the US is allowed to proceed with the purchase of Greenland. The announcement has sparked sharp diplomatic reactions across Europe.

Macron Calls Threats ‘Unacceptable’

Emmanuel Macron took to the social media platform X to condemn the move, stating that tariff threats have no place in discussions involving sovereignty and security. He emphasised that Europe would respond in a united and coordinated manner, underscoring the importance of protecting European independence.

Macron reiterated France’s commitment to respecting the sovereignty of nations and explained that this principle guided France’s participation in a recent military exercise organised by Denmark in Greenland. He said France stood fully behind that decision, stressing that security in the Arctic region and Europe’s outer borders is a strategic concern.

In a firm message, Macron added that intimidation and threats would not sway Europe’s position, whether the issue concerned Ukraine, Greenland, or any other region. His remarks signalled France’s intention to resist external pressure while reinforcing European solidarity.

UK Says Tariffs on Allies Are ‘Completely Wrong’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also criticised Trump’s stance, calling the tariff threat 'completely wrong.' Speaking to reporters, Starmer said penalising allies for pursuing collective security objectives runs counter to the principles of NATO cooperation.

According to Reuters, Starmer confirmed that the UK government would raise the issue directly with the US administration. He also reaffirmed Britain’s long-held position that Greenland’s future should be determined by Denmark and the people of Greenland, not by external powers.

Growing Transatlantic Tensions

Trump’s tariff warning has added strain to already sensitive transatlantic relations, particularly as the Arctic gains strategic importance due to security, shipping routes, and natural resources. European leaders appear increasingly concerned that economic pressure is being used as leverage in geopolitical disputes.

With multiple European governments voicing opposition, the episode highlights a broader divide between Washington and its allies over diplomacy, trade, and respect for national sovereignty. As discussions continue, Europe’s leaders have made clear they intend to stand firm against what they see as coercive tactics.

