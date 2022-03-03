French President Macron says he will continue to persuade Russian President Putin of 'giving up weapons'

Headlines

This actress debuted with Shah Rukh, quit films to marry man worth Rs 28000 crore, was in a fatal car crash when...

Billionaire Peyush Bansal buys luxury house in Delhi worth crores, know price of Shark Tank judge's new buy

Delhi-NCR news: Noida airport likely to operate 65 flights per day; know how far Jewar Airport is from Delhi, Noida

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 790 in Flipkart sale after massive discount of Rs 21,200, check details

Elephant Gomti retires after 47 years of dedicated service at Corbett Tiger Reserve, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress debuted with Shah Rukh, quit films to marry man worth Rs 28000 crore, was in a fatal car crash when...

Billionaire Peyush Bansal buys luxury house in Delhi worth crores, know price of Shark Tank judge's new buy

Delhi-NCR news: Noida airport likely to operate 65 flights per day; know how far Jewar Airport is from Delhi, Noida

South Indian actors who are vegetarians

Iron-rich foods women must include in daily diet

AI reimagines Marvel characters as teachers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Pawan Malhotra on Mission Raniganj, reveals why he's selective in work

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

This actress debuted with Shah Rukh, quit films to marry man worth Rs 28000 crore, was in a fatal car crash when...

Rhea Chakraborty reacts to accusations of doing black magic on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Maybe I am a chudail...'

Navya Naveli Nanda's sassy reply to woman criticising her ramp walk at Paris Fashion Week wins the internet

HomeWorld

World

French President Macron says he will continue to persuade Russian President Putin of 'giving up weapons'

The French leader stressed that Paris was not waging a war against Russia and praised the role played by the Russian people in World War II.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 03, 2022, 07:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would maintain to communicate with Russian President Vladimir Putin to persuade him of "giving up weapons" and preventing the further spread of the conflict in Ukraine.

"While holding permanent negotiations with President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, I will also maintain contact - as long as I can and as necessary - with President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin in order to persuade him of giving up weapons to assist in the negotiations and prevent the spread of the conflict to the extent in which France can do that," Macron said in an address to the French people on late Wednesday.

The French leader stressed that Paris was not waging a war against Russia and praised the role played by the Russian people in World War II. 

READ | Former president Viktor Yanukovych to be Vladimir Putin’s top pick as new head of Ukraine?

"Today, we are together with the Russians, who do not want this disgraceful war to be waged on their behalf, who take the responsibility and courage to protect the peace," Macron added. 

Last week, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian troops. The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Hollywood film beat every Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir film at Indian box office; even broke this record of Baahubali 2

Suffering from uterus infection? Here’s how to prevent it

Viral video: Desi bride dances gracefully to Kaun Tujhe, netizens say 'jordar performance'

Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale lands Amitabh Bachchan in trouble, here’s why

World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh expresses doubts about Pakistan's performance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE