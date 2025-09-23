French President Emmanuel Macron's convoy stopped by New York police due to..., dials Donald Trump to say, 'Guess What...', watch video

French President Emmanuel Macron was in New York, for United Nation General Assembly. While returning to the French embassy on 934 Fifth Avenue, New York police halted French President Emmanuel Macron's motorcade as all roads were blocked.

French President Emmanuel Macron was in New York, for United Nation General Assembly, where he announced formally announced France's recognition of Palestine statehood. While returning to the French embassy on 934 Fifth Avenue, New York police halted French President Emmanuel Macron's motorcade as all roads were blocked. He was stopped by NYPD to let US President Donald Trump's convoy to pass. This led French President convoy been stranded for hours, which flustered Emmanuel Macaron on the streets of Manhattan.

French President dials Donald Trump

In a video, Emmnuel Macaron then stepped out of his car, and asked the police officers of why he was stopped. To which, the officer replied, 'I am sorry, Mr President. Everything is blocked now. (Indicating towards Donald Trump's motocade's passage)'. The video is now going viral all over the social media, where Macaron pulled out his phone, quickly dialed Trump. During his conversation, he said, “How are you? Guess what, I’m waiting in the street right now because everything is blocked for you. Clear the way.” But what Trump replied is still unknown.

As per reports, he had to ultimately walk to the embassy. On his way back, many people came to click pictures with the French President.