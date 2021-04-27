French President Emmanuel Macron posts in Hindi - to send medical equipment, ventilators, oxygen generators to India

In this time of crisis, France is standing by India as a true friend. French President Emmanuel Macron wrote a post in Hindi expressing solidarity with the people of India in these trying times. In a Facebook post only some time ago he wrote, "No one is untouched by the pandemic we are going through. We know that India is going through a difficult period. France and India have always been united: we are ready to provide our assistance."

Macron further wrote, "France will send medical equipment, ventilators and oxygen and eight oxygen generators to India. Each generator can make a hospital self-sufficient for 10 years by producing oxygen from the ambient air. The departments of our ministries are working hard. Our French companies are mobilizing and they are already in greater numbers!"

French President added, "Solidarity is at the heart of our nation. It is at the centre of friendship between our countries. We will win together."

Indians have responded to the post in big numbers thanking the French President for his humane gesture.

France on Tuesday announced a 'solidarity mission' for India under which it will send oxygen generation plants, ventilators, and other medical supplies to support the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The French Ministry for Europe and foreign affairs said it is carrying out an exceptional solidarity mission in support of the Indian people, who have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.