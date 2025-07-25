French President Emmanuel Macron makes big announcement, France joins 147 countries as it moves to formally recognise...

While Macron initially expressed strong support for Israel after the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, he has since advocated for an end to the conflict and increased humanitarian aid.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced that France will formally recognize the State of Palestine, a move he said will be finalized at the United Nations General Assembly in September, amid growing international concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, France 24 reported. In a post on social media, Macron said, "The urgent thing today is that the war in Gaza stops and the civilian population is saved." He added, "Given its historic commitment to a just and sustainable peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the state of Palestine. Peace is possible."

France 24 reported that the announcement follows Macron's growing frustration with Israel's conduct in Gaza, especially in recent months. While Macron initially expressed strong support for Israel after the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, he has since advocated for an end to the conflict and increased humanitarian aid.

The French president also shared a letter addressed to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas regarding the decision. In response, Abbas's deputy, Hussein al-Sheikh, welcomed France's intent to recognize a Palestinian state. "This position reflects France's commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people's rights to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state," Sheikh said, as cited by France 24.

France becomes the largest and most influential European nation to take this step. Although more than 130 countries have recognized Palestine--including most Middle Eastern, African, Latin American, and Asian nations--countries such as the United States, Canada, most of Western Europe, Australia, Japan, and South Korea have not.

According to France 24, Macron's decision comes shortly after the United States halted Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar, citing Hamas's lack of good faith. The announcement also follows mounting international criticism of Israel over its restrictions on aid to Gaza and the deaths of Palestinians attempting to access food supplies.

France, which hosts both the largest Jewish population and the largest Muslim population in Western Europe, has often seen domestic tensions rise during Middle East conflicts.

Israel's Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin strongly condemned France's recognition of Palestine, calling it "a black mark on French history and a direct aid to terrorism." He added, "France's shameful decision" signaled that it was "time to apply Israeli sovereignty" to the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

France 24 reported that Macron's government has been pushing for a broader movement towards a two-state solution. The French foreign minister is co-hosting a UN conference next week aimed at reviving this vision, with Macron reaffirming his "determination to recognize the state of Palestine" while upholding Israel's right to self-defense.

The Palestinians seek an independent state in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem--territories Israel occupied following the 1967 Mideast war. Israel annexed East Jerusalem shortly afterward and has since built extensive settlements in the West Bank, home to more than 500,000 Israeli settlers. About 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank live under Israeli military rule, with limited autonomy under the Palestinian Authority.

France 24 highlighted that Macron's announcement adds significant momentum to global calls for a resolution to the long-standing conflict through a two-state framework.

