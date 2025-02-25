During a press briefing, Trump, 78, told reporters that Europe “is loaning the money to Ukraine and is getting their money back.” However, Macron was seen immediately touching the US president’s arm and fact-checking him on the matter.

French President Emmanuel Macron disagreed with his counterpart from the United States, Donald Trump, on several key issues concerning the Russia-Ukraine war during a meeting held at the Oval Office in Washington, DC – the US capital.

Macron is the first European leader to visit Trump after the latter began his second term as US president last month.

During a press briefing, Trump, 78, told reporters that Europe “is loaning the money to Ukraine and is getting their money back.”

However, Macron was seen immediately touching the US president’s arm and fact-checking him on the matter. “No, in fact. To be frank, we paid. We paid 60% of the total effort,” he said.

The two leaders also had contrasting opinions on who should pay for the losses caused by the war. While Trump has demanded compensation from Ukraine, Macron said, “Russia must compensate for the war.”

“President Putin violated the peace," Macron said during the press conference, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, 72.

Videos from the press conference have gone viral on social media, with a lot of reactions coming in.

Macron as Trump sits next to him with a resting bitch face:



“This war cost all of us a lot of money. And this is the responsibility of Russia because the AGGRESSOR is Russia." pic.twitter.com/TVTcpFTijw — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 24, 2025

“Wow, listen to how Macron is correcting Donald Trump. It's embarrassing; none of these leaders are taking his nonsense anymore,” a person said on the social media platform X.

“It's great to see Donold squirm here,” another comment read.

In recent days, Trump has increasingly hardened his stance against Ukraine as he negotiates a peace deal with Putin three years after Russia invaded its neighbour.