French President Emmanuel Macron dampens hopes for coronavirus vaccine by early 2021

Amid the global race to find a cure for the deadly coronavirus in the world, French President Emmanuel Macron has dampened the hopes of finding a vaccine by "March or April" 2021.

While speaking at the annual BPI France Inno Génération Forum, Macron said that he believes coronavirus will be around for a long time to come.

He said, "The people who tell you 'we'll have a vaccine by next March or April' are sincerely mistaken."

For the uninformed, earlier too, the French President has said that the vaccine against COVID-19 can be expected (earliest) at the end of 2021.

"No one is telling me we'll be able to get a vaccine before winter '21," Macron had said while visiting the Pasteur Institute in Paris, Zee News reported.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, he spoke at the UN Biodiversity Summit about efforts to reverse biodiversity loss, saying it is the life insurance of humans.

"I do not believe that the right of any other living creature is higher than a human right. But I do not believe in the effectiveness of preserving human rights without preserving the ecosystems. For me, this is the philosophical and ethical basis of this battle for biodiversity," Macron said.

He further added, "Scientists have long been alerting about the risks of new infectious diseases due to deforestation and the poaching of wild species, by showing the links between human, animal and environmental health. The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us that biodiversity is the life insurance of humans. When it is weakened, our health security and our economic security are at stake."

He stressed the need to step up the fight and put a stop to all illegal activities that endanger nature, destroy ecosystems, feed corruption, hinder the development of rule of law, all things that come in the way of the development of humanity.