French candidate condemns 'criminal act' by US in Syria

Headlines

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services aims high with $20B entry, disrupting NBFC landscape

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

10 common myths about diabetes

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

HomeWorld

World

French candidate condemns 'criminal act' by US in Syria

French far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon has denounced US President Donald Trump's decision to launch retaliatory missile strikes in Syria as a "criminal, irresponsible act".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 09, 2017, 11:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

French far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon has denounced US President Donald Trump's decision to launch retaliatory missile strikes in Syria as a "criminal, irresponsible act".

Melenchon said in a campaign speech focusing on international issues today that the US missile attack on a Syrian air base was a "huge mistake" that would only increase tensions.

He says he wants France to pull out of NATO to avoid a confrontation with Russia.

Melenchon told a big crowd gathered in Marseille: "If you want peace, do not get the wrong ballot paper." Polls suggest Melenchon and conservative candidate Francois Fillon are competing for third place in the April 23 first round of the presidential election.

The two top finishers will advance to a May 7 runoff. AP RC

04092314

NNNN

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Florida, but Rajasthan: Massive crocodile roams on Kota streets, video goes viral

Manipur violence: House of main suspect who paraded naked woman set on fire, 3 accused still unidentified

Virat Kohli's 500th international match: Look at legendary batter’s records and achievements

Bank FD vs. NSC: Which among these is the best, rick-free investment option with higher returns, know here

Nita Ambani gives a beautiful gift to Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE