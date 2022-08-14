Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

This country becomes first in world to provide free period products

Now councils and education providers will be legally required to make period products available free of charge.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

This country becomes first in world to provide free period products
File photo

Scotland will become the first country in the world from Monday (August 15) to ensure universal access to free period products. This will happen two years after the country passed landmark legislation -- the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act -- in 2020.

The Act solidifies the Scottish government’s efforts to make sanitary products such as tampons and sanitary pads accessible in public.

Now councils and education providers (schools, colleges and universities) will be legally required to make period products available free of charge to anyone who needs them, the Scottish government said in a statement issued Sunday.

"Providing access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them," said Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison.

"We are proud to be the first national government in the world to take such action," she added.

In November 2020, the Scottish parliament voted unanimously in favour of the Period Products Bill. The legislation made it a legal right to have free access to sanitary products in public buildings.

Sanitary products were already free for students, but the bill placed a legal duty on ministers to ensure anyone can get access to them.

READ | Dealing with menstrual cramps? Try out these foods items during your periods

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for faculty posts, apply at aiimsnagpur.edu.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.