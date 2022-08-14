This country becomes first in world to provide free period products

File photo

Scotland will become the first country in the world from Monday (August 15) to ensure universal access to free period products. This will happen two years after the country passed landmark legislation -- the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act -- in 2020.

The Act solidifies the Scottish government’s efforts to make sanitary products such as tampons and sanitary pads accessible in public.

Now councils and education providers (schools, colleges and universities) will be legally required to make period products available free of charge to anyone who needs them, the Scottish government said in a statement issued Sunday.

"Providing access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them," said Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison.

"We are proud to be the first national government in the world to take such action," she added.

In November 2020, the Scottish parliament voted unanimously in favour of the Period Products Bill. The legislation made it a legal right to have free access to sanitary products in public buildings.

Sanitary products were already free for students, but the bill placed a legal duty on ministers to ensure anyone can get access to them.

