Freak accident in US: Father dead after two-year-old pulls trigger, mother charged

File Photo

A freak accident took place in the US last month when a young father of three was killed after his 2-year-old son got hold of his weapon that had been left unsecured. The police have charged his wife and the mother of his children for manslaughter in the case.

The incident is from Orlando in Florida where Reggie Mabry, 26, and his wife Marie Ayala, 28, lived with their three kids. The mother is now facing criminal charges, the authorities in the US state have said. The incident took place inside their home. Both the parents had been on probation for possession of narcotics and neglecting children. After the father’s death, the couple’s 5-year-old elder son had told his mother that his toddler brother had fired the weapon. However, he was unable to explain how the small 2-year-old was able to get his hands on the gun, the mother had told police.

The gun was not stored properly, Orange County Sheriff John Mina revealed.

“In fact, it was easily accessible, even to a 2-year-old, and the result is a tragedy that no one in this community can really comprehend,” he added.

The mother was charged for manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation of probation, he added.

The children were not injured in the freak accident and are now in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families. If the weapon had been stored properly, the tragedy could have been avoided.

“Now these young children have effectively lost both of their parents. And a young child has to live his life knowing he shot his father,” the sheriff said.

(With inputs from agencies)