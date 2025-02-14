US President Donald Trump on Thursday, i.e., February 14, denied any involvement of the US "deep state" in the matter of Bangladesh crisis and emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take up questions on the issue.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, i.e., February 14, denied any involvement of the US "deep state" in the matter of Bangladesh crisis and emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take up questions on the issue.

"There was no role for our deep state. This is something that the Prime Minister has been working on for a long time. Frankly, I've been reading about it, I will leave Bangladesh to the Prime Minister", Donald Trump said in a joint Press Conference with PM Modi at the White House.

Notably, President Trump and PM Narendra Modi addressed a joint Press Conference after a bilateral meeting at the White House.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri provided details on the bilateral meeting held between the two leaders. He stated that PM Modi shared his concerns over the recent crisis in Bangladesh - India's neighbouring country - with the US President.

"This was a subject that was discussed between the two leaders. And the Prime Minister shared his views and, indeed, his concerns with regard to recent developments in Bangladesh and how India sees the situation...We hope that the situation in Bangladesh will also move forward in a direction where we can pursue relations in a constructive and stable way with them. But there are concerns about that situation. And the Prime Minister shared those views with President Trump", Misri said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

In August 2024, a student-led movement resulted into the collapse of the Bangladesh government led by deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The violent protests have so far claimed over 1,000 lives, as per media reports. Many people have been disaplaced and several hosues, temples, office premises, have been vandalised. After the fall of Hasina-led government, noble laureate Muhammad Yunus was subsequently appointed as the head of the interim government.