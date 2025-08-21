Frank Caprio dies at 88: Why was he called America's 'nicest judge'? Know all about his family, net worth

Judge Frank Caprio passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday, after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. Just hours before his death, he shared a video where he asked his followers to pray for his health.

Judge Frank Caprio, known as the “nicest judge in the world”, passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday, after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. His family confirmed his demise via a heartfelt post on social media.



“Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humour, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him. He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired. In his honour, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day,” read the message.

Who was Frank Caprio?



Born in 1936 in Rhode Island, Judge Frank Caprio served as a municipal judge in Providence from 1985 till he retired in 2023. He is best known for his show, Caught in Providence, which began airing in 2000. Caprio’s judgments, which often blend kindness with fairness in his courtroom, went viral on social media. His rulings often carried life lessons, humour, and messages against harmful social trends, earning him the nickname "the world's nicest judge." One of his most memorable judgments includes, where a father was charged for speeding, and Judge Caprio invited his son to ask whether his father was guilty or not. The young boy, honestly, said his father was “guilty” of speeding. Judge Caprio dismissed the charges and awarded the principles of honesty.



Frank Caprio's family and net worth



Frank Caprio was married to Joyce for over six decades. They have five children—Frank T., David, Marissa, John, and Paul—and seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Talking about his net worth, a source from 2021 estimated his net worth to be around USD 13 million, earned from his judicial salary and modest living. Another source said that he has multiple homes across Miami, West Palm Beach, and Providence.