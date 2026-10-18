France unrest: 1,200 detained as violent clashes leave police personnel injured

Protests in France have taken a violent turn recently, with over 1,200 people being detained and several police personnel injured. Here's what French PM and President said.

France is making headlines globally for all the wrong reasons recently. The European nation is witnessing the worst protest in its modern history. More than 1,200 people have been detained, and 150 police personnel were injured during the protests over poor public service and rising living costs, which turned violent recently. In several videos circulating on social media, buildings and iconic landmarks are seen set on fire, shops are being looted, and violent clashes between demonstrators and the police.

Protests spread across France

As per a report by France24, French Prime Minister Sebastian Lecornu said that the police have arrested 1,200 protesters on Saturday, who began demonstrations against budget cuts in education and 'deplorable' school conditions.

Historic town hall damaged by fire

A 143-year-old building, the Town Hall in Limoges, has been heavily damaged after a fire broke out during violent protests. Similar violence was also reported in other cities, including Lyon, where protesters set fire to the city's tourist office, while town halls in Marseille and Lille were badly damaged.

Macron condemns violence

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the violence amid the ongoing protests and vowed strict action against protesters who were involved in vandalism and looting. ''No room for violence in our Republic. Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished. To the law enforcement forces, guarantors of the right to demonstrate, I express the support of the Nation. We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who seek only to bring down our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so,'' Macron wrote in a post on X.