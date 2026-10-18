FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: SIT probe soon, six arrested; 19 dead

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: SIT probe soon, six arrested; 19 dead

Shubman Gill's Ranji Trophy comeback falls flat as India captain scores just 1 run ahead of NZ Tests

Gill's Ranji Trophy comeback falls flat as India captain scores just 1 run

Koffee With Karan 9: Vijay Deverakonda reveals Rashmika Mandanna asked him to marry her '100 times', says he's 'not an a**hole'

Koffee With Karan 9: Vijay reveals Rashmika asked him to marry her '100 times'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

France unrest: 1,200 detained as violent clashes leave police personnel injured

Protests in France have taken a violent turn recently, with over 1,200 people being detained and several police personnel injured. Here's what French PM and President said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 05:20 PM IST

France unrest: 1,200 detained as violent clashes leave police personnel injured
1,200 detained, 150 police personnel injured in violent protest in France. (Screengrab from viral clip)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

France is making headlines globally for all the wrong reasons recently. The European nation is witnessing the worst protest in its modern history. More than 1,200 people have been detained, and 150 police personnel were injured during the protests over poor public service and rising living costs, which turned violent recently. In several videos circulating on social media, buildings and iconic landmarks are seen set on fire, shops are being looted, and violent clashes between demonstrators and the police.

Protests spread across France

As per a report by France24, French Prime Minister Sebastian Lecornu said that the police have arrested 1,200 protesters on Saturday, who began demonstrations against budget cuts in education and 'deplorable' school conditions.

Historic town hall damaged by fire

A 143-year-old building, the Town Hall in Limoges, has been heavily damaged after a fire broke out during violent protests. Similar violence was also reported in other cities, including Lyon, where protesters set fire to the city's tourist office, while town halls in Marseille and Lille were badly damaged.

Macron condemns violence

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the violence amid the ongoing protests and vowed strict action against protesters who were involved in vandalism and looting. ''No room for violence in our Republic. Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished. To the law enforcement forces, guarantors of the right to demonstrate, I express the support of the Nation. We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who seek only to bring down our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so,'' Macron wrote in a post on X.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Where is Mohammed Shami? Veteran pacer’s absence from Ranji Trophy after New Zealand snub sparks debate
Where is Mohammed Shami? Ranji Trophy absence after NZ snub sparks debate
Ramayana world premiere: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer to have first screening at Academy Museum in Los Angeles
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana to have world premiere at Academy Museum
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: SIT probe soon, six arrested; 19 dead
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: SIT probe soon, six arrested; 19 dead
France unrest: 1,200 detained as violent clashes leave police personnel injured
France unrest: 1,200 detained as violent clashes leave police personnel injured
Maharashtra CEO seeks modification of Form 6 to help voters deleted during SIR
Maharashtra CEO seeks modification of Form 6 to help voters deleted during SIR
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement