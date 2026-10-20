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France steps up security measures amid worst riots in years with targeted curfews, protest bans; 2,400 arrested

An overnight curfew was issued by Paris police on Monday for two areas of the capital, prohibiting anyone from entering or staying at Place de la République, which was one of the locations where rioting broke out on Saturday (October 17).

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 10:31 AM IST

France steps up security measures amid worst riots in years with targeted curfews, protest bans; 2,400 arrested
Image source: ANI
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Security has been stepped up across France, with targeted overnight curfews and curbs on gatherings, after a weekend of violent rioting and looting that led to 2,400 arrests.

Unlike a city-wide curfew, a targeted curfew applies only to a specific area or neighbourhood. In Paris, it has been imposed in two particular areas – Place de la République and Les Halles.

Saturday’s riots impacted thousands of businesses, with public buildings including city halls targeted. The protests, which started over rising living costs and poor public services, turned violent in several cities. The unrest also left the historic town hall in Limoges “largely destroyed” in a fire.

Denouncing the violence, French President Emmanuel Macron described it as “unrestrained violence” by “insurrectionist elements from radical far-left groups, joined by numerous criminals”, the Associated Press reported.

Security tightend in France, overnight curfew issued

An overnight curfew was issued by Paris police on Monday for two areas of the capital, prohibiting anyone from entering or staying at Place de la République, which was one of the locations where rioting broke out on Saturday (October 17).

Authorities said the curfew aimed at protecting “people and property from the violence and looting” was also imposed in Les Halles shopping area, which had seen looting over the weekend, AP reported.

According to Paris police, the curfew was enforced from 11pm Monday till 6am Tuesday, with protests and gatherings banned from 8pm. Several cities in northern France also imposed local curfews for children and teenagers under 18 starting Monday. The curfew, covering the city of Lille, will be in effect for the next two days from 8pm to 6am. On the French Riviera, Nice also imposed an overnight curfew for minors from 9pm, AP reported.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said further details on the “very limited” and “localised” curfews would be announced later Monday after talks with mayors. Lecornu had earlier urged regional authorities to impose curfews where needed, Bloomberg reported. The French PM did not rule out declaring a state of emergency after the interior minister said police had “lost control”.

France cost-of-living protests turn violent, government steps up security

The protests in France on Saturday drew over half a million people across the country. However, they soon deteriorated as fast-moving groups went after hundreds of shops, Bloomberg reported.

Several cities witnessed violence, with masked groups attacking law enforcement, forcing entry into public buildings and setting some ablaze. Shops were looted and cars, bicycles and scooters were set on fire during the agitation.

Data from the French interior ministry shows nearly 2,400 people were arrested on Saturday. Violence and looting spilled over into Sunday night, with another 108 arrests in Paris. Over 2,513 people have been arrested across the country since the weekend, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said, adding that 67 had been jailed and “dozens” of criminal cases opened, according to AFP.

After being accused of failing to foresee and tackle the violence, the French government vowed to restore order, AFP reported. Following a weekend overshadowed by violence, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez offered his resignation, which President Macron refused to accept.

Macron acknowledged failures in the government’s response while denouncing the “unbridled” violence. The French interior minister and intelligence services were to hold a meeting late Monday to discuss the violence.

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