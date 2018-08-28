Trending#

France says to prepare contingency plans in case of no-deal Brexit

Representational Image , Reuters

Reuters

Reuters

Aug 28, 2018

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Monday tasked his ministers to prepare contingency measures in case of a no-deal Brexit.

France is keeping working on the basis that Britain will reach a deal with its European Union partners on its exit from the bloc but needs to be ready in case Britain left with no deal, Philippe's office said in a statement.

Measures will include facilitating the stay of British citizens currently living in France and ensuring smooth border controls, the statement said.

