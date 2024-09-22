France's BIG offer to India ahead of NSA Ajit Doval's visit to country to hold bilateral talks with...

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will visit Paris, France and hold bilateral talks with President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic security advisor.

The India-France strategic defense partnership is set to take a giant leap as the President Emmanuel Macron's government is ready to discuss the construction of nuclear attack submarines, and offer 100% transfer of technology for 110 kilo-Newton thrust aircraft engines and underwater drones with full capabilities to India, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will hold a bilateral dialogue with President Macron's diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne in Paris between September 30 and October 1 to discuss the aforementioned issues. Notably, this is the first bilateral engagement between the two countries after President Macron's visit to India in January.

NSA Doval is expected to meet President Macron during his visit. He is also likely to brief India's endeavours to put an end to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and its consequences on the global south. Notably, the French President has been supportive of India's efforts to end the conflict.

NSA Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month

It is pertinent to note that the National Security Advisor traveled to Russia this month to hold a talk with President Vladimir Putin following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine. He briefed President Putin on India's effort to end the war.

Prime Minister Modi visited Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 23 this year, six weeks after his visit to Moscow. This was the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since its independence in 1991.