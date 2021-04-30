France reports first cases of COVID-19 variant detected in India

Headlines

Women's reservation bill incomplete without OBC quota: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer, who cracked UPSC twice and secured AIR...

'2 minutes of silence for 150+ bowlers': Fans react as Mohammed Siraj becomes No.1 ranked bowler in ODI cricket

Meet IIT graduate who cracked UPSC to become IPS officer, quit his job after 8 years to...

Meet Kabita Singh, from ordinary housewife to renowned YouTuber, her net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Women's reservation bill incomplete without OBC quota: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer, who cracked UPSC twice and secured AIR...

South directors who debuted in Bollywood with blockbuster

Best fruits for gut health

8 superfoods for muscle gain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

Delhi High Court grants protection to Anil Kapoor's personality rights, here's what it means

Kangana Ranaut reacts to back-to-back success of Hindi films; says 'Sunny ji jaise actors were not in race...'

Rapper Shubh's India music tour cancelled following backlash to his alleged Khalistan support

HomeWorld

World

France reports first cases of COVID-19 variant detected in India

A first case, involving a woman who travelled to India and is living in southwestern France, was confirmed on Thursday, the ministry said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 30, 2021, 08:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A woman living in southwestern France has been detected with the coronavirus variant first detected, regional health agency director Benoit Elleboode said on Thursday.

A first case, involving a woman who travelled to India and is living in southwestern France, was confirmed on Thursday, the ministry said. Two other people who travelled to India were infected with the so-called Indian variant in southeastern France, the ministry said.

The variant, named B.1.617, has been reported in some 17 countries, raising global concern.

What is the Indian variant?

The B.1.617 variant contains two key mutations to the outer "spike" portion of the virus that attaches to human cells, said senior Indian virologist Shahid Jameel.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the predominant lineage of B.1.617 was first identified in India last December, although an earlier version was spotted in October 2020.

The WHO has described it as a "variant of interest", suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity. Other strains with known risks, such as those first detected in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa, have been categorised as "variants of concern," a higher threat level.

(With Reuters inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Parliament's special session to commence today: Know what's on agenda

Google integrates Bard AI with Gmail, Maps, Drive and other services

'Want to create new memories for our fans:' Virat Kohli ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

Ecotourism and Mad Honey: Balancing Exploration with Conservation

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Hum Toh Deewane Hue with Elvish Yadav, video goes viral, fans say 'record-tod performance'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE