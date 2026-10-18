France Protests Turn Violent: Apple, Louis Vuitton, Hermès stores looted

Protests over rising living costs turned violent across France, with Apple, Louis Vuitton and Hermès stores reportedly looted and 272 people arrested.

Violent protests over rising living costs led to widespread looting across France on Saturday, with stores belonging to Apple, Louis Vuitton and Hermès among those targeted. Individuals wearing masks reportedly broke into businesses and vandalised public property in several cities, including Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux and Lille, as demonstrations were overshadowed by arson and clashes.

Why were Apple, Louis Vuitton and Hermès stores targeted?

Apple stores

Shops selling expensive electronic products were reportedly broken into and looted, including stores in Bordeaux and Lille.

Louis Vuitton and Hermès

Luxury boutiques were also targeted. A Louis Vuitton store in Bordeaux and a Hermès boutique in Marseille were reportedly among the affected businesses. Expensive brands are attractive targets for people looking to steal valuable goods during disorder. However, the article does not establish why these particular shops were targeted or whether the looting was directly connected to protesters' economic grievances.

What happened in different cities?

According to the report:

Paris: Shops were vandalised, cars were set on fire, and police used tear gas and water cannons.

Bordeaux: Masked individuals reportedly broke into shops on Rue Sainte-Catherine, a major shopping street.

Lille: An Apple Store was reportedly targeted, and a town hall was vandalised.

Marseille: A Hermès boutique and the town hall were reportedly attacked.

Lyon: A tourist office was reportedly set on fire.

Limoges: A fire caused extensive damage to the historic town hall.

However, the claims have not been independently verified by DNA India.

Why were people protesting in France?

People were demonstrating over the rising cost of living as everyday expenses such as food, rent, electricity and other essentials are becoming harder to afford. The French Interior Ministry reported that 272 people had been arrested nationwide by 3 pm on Saturday. The arrests came as authorities dealt with incidents of looting, vandalism and clashes in multiple locations. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the acts of vandalism and looting, warning that those responsible would face legal consequences.

In a post on X late Saturday, Macron said: “Those who carried out vandalism, attacked administrative offices or businesses, or carried out looting, even in our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished."French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu also criticised the violence witnessed during the demonstrations, describing it as being of “extreme intensity".

The scale of participation in the nationwide protests remained contested, with different estimates emerging from the authorities and trade unions.