Paris: Eiffel Tower evacuated due to bomb scare

Twitter users shared clips from the region, which showed police officers shutting off entry/exit points to the iconic landmark in Paris. Additionally, explosives teams are searching the area.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 23, 2020, 07:29 PM IST

Paris' Eiffel Tower has been evacuated, a security source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The source could not confirm whether the evacuation folllowed a bomb threat, as some media reported.
Twitter users shared clips from the region, which showed police officers shutting off entry/exit points to the iconic landmark in Paris. Additionally, explosives teams are searching the area.
All roads leading to the area have been forced shut, and people have been advised to avoid the route altogether.
Eiffel Tower sees more than six million visitors a year, at least in usual circumstances. It is common for authorities to receive hoax calls regarding security around the region.

(Further details awaited)

