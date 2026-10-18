'France Is So Good For Revolutions': Donald Trump mocks unrest as France protests turn violent

US President Trump mocked violent cost-of-living protests in France, while VP JD Vance blamed immigration, as 550,000 people marched and clashes, looting and fires were reported.

US President Donald Trump mocked the violent unrest sweeping France, describing the country as a natural destination for "revolutions" as nationwide protests over the rising cost of living turned violent.

"Let's go to France? It's a lovely place. No riots, no revolutions. You know, France seems to be so damn good for revolutions. It's unbelievable. Let's go to France and join the revolution," Trump joked.

Trump: "Darling, the president just sent us $5,000. Let's go to France... It's a lovely place. No riots. No revolutions. You know, France seems to be so damn good for revolutions. It's unbelievable." https://t.co/5GF4j4ixEb — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 16, 2026

His remarks came as France woke up Sunday to devastated streets after major protests on Saturday descended into clashes, looting and arson.

JD Vance Blames Immigration For Violence

US Vice President JD Vance also weighed in on the violence, blaming immigration and the failure of Western countries to address assimilation.

In a post on X, Vance said, "Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility."

Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen. I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country. — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 18, 2026

"They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen. I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country," he added.

Protests Turn Violent Across France

Major protests gripped France on Saturday over soaring inflation, with police clashing with demonstrators. The interior ministry said 550,000 people attended the demonstrations, while the CGT union put the figure at 800,000.

Police used tear gas and water cannons against protesters who threw projectiles and aimed fireworks at them.

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said whole streets in the capital "have been devastated" as groups of masked young men torched parked cars and ransacked shops.

Town Halls Vandalised, Tourist Office Set On Fire

The violence was widespread. In Limoges, a town hall more than 140 years old was largely destroyed in a blaze set by masked protesters who broke in.

Two other town halls were broken into and vandalised in Marseille and Lille. A police compound in Bordeaux was also vandalised, while protesters in Lyon set a tourist office ablaze.

President Emmanuel Macron vowed action, saying those responsible for vandalism, attacks on offices and looting "will be prosecuted and punished.