FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
JNU Graffiti Row: Why ‘Free Umar Khalid’, ‘Long Live Naxalbari’ slogans sparked controversy

JNU Graffiti Row: Why ‘Free Umar Khalid’, ‘Long Live Naxalbari’ slogans sparked

IMD forecasts cyclone over Bay of Bengal, warns of heavy rain across southern India

IMD forecasts cyclone over Bay of Bengal, warns of heavy rain across southern In

'Bloody Jhooti Party': Naseeruddin Shah backs SRFTI students' protest, says BJP wants to 'brainwash' future filmmakers

Naseeruddin Shah backs SRFTI students' protest, calls BJP 'Bloody Jhooti Party'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

France is right now burning down because it opened borders: Donald Trump slams immigration

Donald Trump says France is burning down because it opened borders to people who hate it, dismisses claims protests linked to education as 410,000 march across France.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2026, 11:01 AM IST

France is right now burning down because it opened borders: Donald Trump slams immigration
Trump France burning
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said France was "burning down" because it opened its borders to people who "hate it", dismissing claims that protests were linked to education.

"They have police in France, but they're not allowed to do their job. So France is right now burning down because it opens its borders to people who hate it. These are people who hate it. They hate France. They hate the people of France," Trump said while addressing a campaign rally for Republican candidates in Perry, Georgia.

Using the current situation in France as an example, Trump drew a parallel to immigration policies of the US as he said, "And you know what you do with those people? Never let them come into your country. That's what we do. But now, Ossoff [Georgia senator] wants to import millions and millions of anti-American third-world migrants who see our civilisation as nothing but a target to loot, plunder, and pillage. And we're not going to let that happen. We're not letting it happen," said Trump, targeting the US Senator Jon Ossoff.

What's happening in France?

Multiple protests are taking place across France over the rising cost of living and a lack of funding for education. The protests have witnessed violence and clashes with security forces. While initial gatherings were relatively peaceful, severe clashes broke out late on Saturday evening in Paris, ANI reported.

Riot police deployed tear gas and water cannons against crowds to restore order, as security forces were deployed across the country to prevent a repeat of recent violence, Euronews reported.

Violence and confrontations with police spread to several major regional hubs, including Lyon, Lille, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse.

According to France 24, as cited by ANI, the French government said around 410,000 protesters had marched across the country, while organisers estimated the turnout at nearly 800,000. Around 100 protesters have been arrested so far, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
France is right now burning down because it opened borders: Donald Trump slams immigration
France is right now burning down because it opened borders: Donald Trump
Will US-Iran War take decisive twist Monday? Donald Trump threatens to resume attacks
Will US-Iran War take decisive twist Monday? Donald Trump threatens to resume
Elon Musk admits restricting Starlink in Ukraine, says used for offensive drone strikes to kill
Elon Musk admits restricting Starlink in Ukraine, says used for offensive drone
Houthis deny attacking Mecca and Medina after Saudi intercepts missiles, reports debris
Houthis deny attacking Mecca and Medina after Saudi intercepts missiles
Gold, Silver prices today, October 25, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, Silver prices today, October 25, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement