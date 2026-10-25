France is right now burning down because it opened borders: Donald Trump slams immigration

Donald Trump says France is burning down because it opened borders to people who hate it, dismisses claims protests linked to education as 410,000 march across France.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said France was "burning down" because it opened its borders to people who "hate it", dismissing claims that protests were linked to education.

"They have police in France, but they're not allowed to do their job. So France is right now burning down because it opens its borders to people who hate it. These are people who hate it. They hate France. They hate the people of France," Trump said while addressing a campaign rally for Republican candidates in Perry, Georgia.

Using the current situation in France as an example, Trump drew a parallel to immigration policies of the US as he said, "And you know what you do with those people? Never let them come into your country. That's what we do. But now, Ossoff [Georgia senator] wants to import millions and millions of anti-American third-world migrants who see our civilisation as nothing but a target to loot, plunder, and pillage. And we're not going to let that happen. We're not letting it happen," said Trump, targeting the US Senator Jon Ossoff.

What's happening in France?

Multiple protests are taking place across France over the rising cost of living and a lack of funding for education. The protests have witnessed violence and clashes with security forces. While initial gatherings were relatively peaceful, severe clashes broke out late on Saturday evening in Paris, ANI reported.

Riot police deployed tear gas and water cannons against crowds to restore order, as security forces were deployed across the country to prevent a repeat of recent violence, Euronews reported.

Violence and confrontations with police spread to several major regional hubs, including Lyon, Lille, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse.

According to France 24, as cited by ANI, the French government said around 410,000 protesters had marched across the country, while organisers estimated the turnout at nearly 800,000. Around 100 protesters have been arrested so far, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.