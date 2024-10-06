'France is Israel's steadfast...': Macron's office after Netanyahu's remarks on embargo call

French President Emmanuel Macron's office stressed that "France is Israel's steadfast friend" after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dubbed Macron's call for arms embargo a "disgrace", the Times of Israel reported on Sunday. According to the Times of Israel, the Elysee stressed that Macron "supports Israel's security and demonstrates it."

Macron's office stated that France mobilised its military this week during Iran's missile attack, as it did in April, The Times of Israel reported. As per the Times of Israel, Macron "personally told the Iranian president of France's commitment to Israel's security. He reiterated that France would not allow Iran or any of its proxies to attack Israel and would always find us facing it if it resorted to force.

"At the same time, Macron believes that "the urgent need is to avoid the escalation of tensions in the region," including an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the Times of Israel quoted the Elysee as saying.

"It is in this context that the President calls for an end to arms exports intended for use in Gaza," Macron's office continues. "We must return to diplomatic solutions. France is Israel's steadfast friend, Netanyahu's words are excessive and unrelated to the friendship between France and Israel," the office said according to the Times of Israel.

In a video message on Sunday, Macron called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as well as in Lebanon. "An immediate ceasefire is essential in Gaza as in Lebanon. We must avoid the escalation of tensions, protect civilian populations, free the hostages and find political solutions necessary for the security of Israel and all," Macron said.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Netanyahu, in a video message, called it a disgrace that "the axis of terror stands together, but countries that supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel."

He said that "all civilised countries" should be standing firmly by Israel's side as it "fights the forces of barbarism" led by Iran, as he dubbed Macron's call for an arms embargo against Israel a "shame."

"As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilised countries should be standing firmly by Israel's side. Yet President Macron and some other western leaders are now calling for an arms embargo against Israel. Shame on them. Is Iran imposing an arms embargo on Hezbollah, on the Houthis, on Hamas and on its other proxies? Of course not. The axis of terror stands together, but countries that supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel. What a disgrace," he said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is scheduled to visit Israel on Monday to mark the October 7 attacks, part of a regional tour, his office says "is meant to push for de-escalation."

"He will reaffirm France's call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas, including French nationals Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi," The Times of Israel quoted the French embassy as saying.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)