Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Neville Tata, likely heir to leading business empire, to challenge Isha Ambani in retail, he is Ratan Tata's...

Who is Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, making headlines amid divorce rumours with wife Ritu Rathee? His net worth is...

Karan Johar sparks health concerns with his ‘thin and sick’ look in viral photo; netizens say ‘all the negativity has…’

'Not acceptable': Viral video of Canadian landlord forcefully evicting Indian tenant sparks outrage on social media

Meghalaya: 10 dead in floods, landslides in Garo Hills, heavy rains continue

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'France is Israel's steadfast...': Macron's office after Netanyahu's remarks on embargo call

'France is Israel's steadfast...': Macron's office after Netanyahu's remarks on embargo call

Meet Neville Tata, likely heir to leading business empire, to challenge Isha Ambani in retail, he is Ratan Tata's...

Meet Neville Tata, likely heir to leading business empire, to challenge Isha Ambani in retail, he is Ratan Tata's...

Who is Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, making headlines amid divorce rumours with wife Ritu Rathee? His net worth is...

Who is Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, making headlines amid divorce rumours with wife Ritu Rathee? His net worth is...

7 signs of a heart attack in young-fit people weeks before cardiac arrest

7 signs of a heart attack in young-fit people weeks before cardiac arrest

Can high cholesterol cause blocked arteries? 7 warning signs of high LDL levels

Can high cholesterol cause blocked arteries? 7 warning signs of high LDL levels

8 mesmerising images of space captured by ISS, NASA

8 mesmerising images of space captured by ISS, NASA

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Delhi Police summons Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav in connection to Rs 500 crore mobile app scam

Delhi Police summons Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav in connection to Rs 500 crore mobile app scam

Meet actress who started as background dancer, one film made her overnight star; her last 4 films earned Rs 36000000000

Meet actress who started as background dancer, one film made her overnight star; her last 4 films earned Rs 36000000000

HomeWorld

World

'France is Israel's steadfast...': Macron's office after Netanyahu's remarks on embargo call

Macron's office stated that France mobilised its military this week during Iran's missile attack, as it did in April, The Times of Israel reported.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 09:16 AM IST

'France is Israel's steadfast...': Macron's office after Netanyahu's remarks on embargo call
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

French President Emmanuel Macron's office stressed that "France is Israel's steadfast friend" after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dubbed Macron's call for arms embargo a "disgrace", the Times of Israel reported on Sunday. According to the Times of Israel, the Elysee stressed that Macron "supports Israel's security and demonstrates it."

Macron's office stated that France mobilised its military this week during Iran's missile attack, as it did in April, The Times of Israel reported. As per the Times of Israel, Macron "personally told the Iranian president of France's commitment to Israel's security. He reiterated that France would not allow Iran or any of its proxies to attack Israel and would always find us facing it if it resorted to force.

"At the same time, Macron believes that "the urgent need is to avoid the escalation of tensions in the region," including an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the Times of Israel quoted the Elysee as saying.

"It is in this context that the President calls for an end to arms exports intended for use in Gaza," Macron's office continues. "We must return to diplomatic solutions. France is Israel's steadfast friend, Netanyahu's words are excessive and unrelated to the friendship between France and Israel," the office said according to the Times of Israel.

In a video message on Sunday, Macron called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as well as in Lebanon. "An immediate ceasefire is essential in Gaza as in Lebanon. We must avoid the escalation of tensions, protect civilian populations, free the hostages and find political solutions necessary for the security of Israel and all," Macron said.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Netanyahu, in a video message, called it a disgrace that "the axis of terror stands together, but countries that supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel."

He said that "all civilised countries" should be standing firmly by Israel's side as it "fights the forces of barbarism" led by Iran, as he dubbed Macron's call for an arms embargo against Israel a "shame."

"As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilised countries should be standing firmly by Israel's side. Yet President Macron and some other western leaders are now calling for an arms embargo against Israel. Shame on them. Is Iran imposing an arms embargo on Hezbollah, on the Houthis, on Hamas and on its other proxies? Of course not. The axis of terror stands together, but countries that supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel. What a disgrace," he said. 

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is scheduled to visit Israel on Monday to mark the October 7 attacks, part of a regional tour, his office says "is meant to push for de-escalation."

"He will reaffirm France's call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas, including French nationals Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi," The Times of Israel quoted the French embassy as saying. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PCOS and PCOD: What's the difference? Symptoms, causes, treatment, prevention

PCOS and PCOD: What's the difference? Symptoms, causes, treatment, prevention

Over 600 people shot dead within hours in this country due to...

Over 600 people shot dead within hours in this country due to...

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer reveals secret to looking young and fit at 54

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer reveals secret to looking young and fit at 54

Meet former IPS officer, who once led NIA for 4 years, now appointed new chief of BCCI's...

Meet former IPS officer, who once led NIA for 4 years, now appointed new chief of BCCI's...

Meet IIT graduate, who didn't settle for IPS posting, cracked UPSC exam twice to become...

Meet IIT graduate, who didn't settle for IPS posting, cracked UPSC exam twice to become...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement